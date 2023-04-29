5 dead, including a child, after Texas shooting; manhunt underway for suspect

Five people were killed — including a child — prompting a manhunt after a shooting in Texas early Saturday in San Jacinto County, about 55 miles north of Houston.

Of the five dead, four died at the scene and an 8-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office. Three additional victims went to the hospital, but their conditions are unknown. Two others were inside the home and were evaluated on scene and released.

The victims have not been identified pending notification of next of kin.

The incident unfolded early Saturday in the 100 block of Walters Road in the Trails End area in Cleveland, Texas, according to Sheriff Greg Capers of the San Jacinto Sheriff's Office in a Facebook post.

Night shift patrol deputies were dispatched to a residence in reference to a harassment complaint. While en route, the communications center received multiple 911 calls regarding an active shooter incident at the dispatch location. Multiple deputies arrived at the residence and found victims dead and others in critical condition from multiple gunshot wounds.

Montgomery County SWAT arrived to assist and "determined that the shooter had fled the county," according to the San Jacinto Sheriff's Office in a Facebook post.

A judge has issued an arrest warrant for the suspect, who has not yet been identified, and assigned a $5 million bond, according to the San Jacinto Sheriff's Office. The Texas Rangers are also on scene assisting.

"This is still a very fluid scene and an active investigation," said Capers.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.