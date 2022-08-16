44-year-old fights for his life after being struck in hit-and-run in Jackson Heights, Queens
NEW YORK - A 44-year-old man is fighting for his life after being mowed down by a hit-and-run driver in Queens.
It happened just after 2 a.m. Tuesday on Roosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights.
Investigators say the man was hit by a grey Honda as he crossed the street.
He's being treated at Elmhurst Hospital.
Police are searching for the driver.
