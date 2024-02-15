7 LAFD firefighters injured after explosion in Wilmington area

Several Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters were injured after an explosion involving a natural gas truck happened in the Wilmington area Thursday morning.

Authorities said at least seven firefighters were injured and three were taken to the hospital, two are in critical condition. The rest were evaluated at the scene.

Firefighters originally responded to a semi-truck fire around 7 a.m. to the 1100 block of North Alameda Street, near Denni Street.

When crews approached the truck to put out the flames, an explosion occurred due to pressurized cylinders inside the truck.

"There is still at least one pressurized cylinder left at the scene and we are waiting on a HAZMAT team to assess the situation," Nicholas Prange, LAFD spokesperson.

No other information was immediately available. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

KCAL News has a reporter heading to the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.