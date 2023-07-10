3-year-old boy plunges out 4th floor window in East Flatbush, Brooklyn
NEW YORK - A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after plunging from a fourth floor window in Brooklyn Monday.
It happened just before 3 p.m. at Farragut Road and New York Avenue in East Flatbush.
The child suffered serious head injuries. He was rushed to Kings County Hospital.
There's no word on what happened leading up to the fall. So far, there's no apparent criminality.
