2022 Walk to End Lupus Now takes place Oct. 8

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Walk to End Lupus Now® events provide all people affected by lupus and their families the opportunity to come together for one unified purpose — to end lupus. 

Join the Lupus Foundation of America and thousands of walkers in nearly 60 cities across the nation to raise money for lupus research, increase awareness of lupus, and rally public support for the estimated 1.5 million Americans who suffer from its brutal impact. 

Join CBS2 at this year's NYC walk that begins at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum. 

CLICK HERE for more information. 

First published on September 8, 2022 / 11:37 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

