16-year-old girl shot in head near St. Albans elementary school fighting for her life

16-year-old girl still fighting for her life after being shot

16-year-old girl still fighting for her life after being shot

16-year-old girl still fighting for her life after being shot

NEW YORK -- A teenage girl is fighting for her life after she was shot in the head in Queens, and police are searching for the shooter.

Police believe the 16-year-old was an innocent bystander when someone opened fire in front of an elementary school in St. Albans and sent her to the hospital with a life-threatening injury.

Witnesses said there were lots of kids in the area.

"I was outside and I heard about five to 10 gunshots go off, children screaming and running, yelling, 'Why did they do that? Why did they do that? Oh my God,'" a witness said.

An NYPD unit combed through a playground, as evidence markers lined Locust Street in front of the school on Thursday, after shots rang out at around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said it appears the girl was with a group of friends who got into a dispute with other people. She was sitting in the backseat of a car when shots were fired and a bullet hit her in the head, police said.

She was rushed to Jamaica Hospital.

"So painful, so sad to hear," said Olive Charles, a neighbor.

"Praying for the child, the 16-year-old child, and I'm praying for the parents," a man said.

A witness described frantic moments when she tried to find her daughter amid the chaos.

"I was outside by my car when it happened, when I heard it all. Before it happened, I was outside. And it was just bop, bop, bop ... I mean hard, like nonstop," she said. "I jumped in my car to look for my daughter, because she was outside and I knew she was somewhere around. It's just a lot of commotion. In a matter of two minutes, every cop from the 113 Precinct came from every direction."

Witnesses said they saw three men run off, but police did not immediately release a description of any suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.