Watch CBS News
Local News

15-year-old boy loses his arm after being hit by subway in Queens

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Boy loses arm after being hit by train
Boy loses arm after being hit by train 00:19

NEW YORK -- Police say a 15-year-old boy lost his arm Monday after being hit by a train. 

Investigators have not released any information about how it happened. 

It was reported around 10:30 a.m. at the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue station. 

The boy was taken to the hospital. 

Stick with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 29, 2022 / 11:55 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.