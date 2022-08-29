15-year-old boy loses his arm after being hit by subway in Queens
NEW YORK -- Police say a 15-year-old boy lost his arm Monday after being hit by a train.
Investigators have not released any information about how it happened.
It was reported around 10:30 a.m. at the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue station.
The boy was taken to the hospital.
Stick with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.