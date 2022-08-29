15-year-old boy loses arm after falling onto subway tracks in Queens
NEW YORK -- A 15-year-old boy lost his arm when he and a group of teens were reportedly walking between subway cars Monday in Queens.
The boy's arm was severed when he fell onto the tracks near the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue station at around 11:30 a.m., officials said.
The boy was taken to the hospital and he is expected to survive.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.