15-year-old boy loses arm after falling onto subway tracks in Queens

Boy loses arm after being hit by train

NEW YORK -- A 15-year-old boy lost his arm when he and a group of teens were reportedly walking between subway cars Monday in Queens.

The boy's arm was severed when he fell onto the tracks near the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue station at around 11:30 a.m., officials said.

The boy was taken to the hospital and he is expected to survive.