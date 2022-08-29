Watch CBS News
15-year-old boy loses arm after falling onto subway tracks in Queens

NEW YORK -- A 15-year-old boy lost his arm when he and a group of teens were reportedly walking between subway cars Monday in Queens

The boy's arm was severed when he fell onto the tracks near the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue station at around 11:30 a.m., officials said. 

The boy was taken to the hospital and he is expected to survive. 

