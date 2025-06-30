More than 100 dogs rescued from Mill Basin, Brooklyn house of squalor. Here's where many are now.

More than 100 dogs removed from Brooklyn home filled with garbage

Animal rescue groups now say more than 100 dogs were removed last week from a Mill Basin, Brooklyn home that was filled with garbage.

The rescue effort is so enormous, some of the dogs are recovering at a facility 70 miles north of New York City.

Here's what happened to the dogs in Brooklyn

Five days ago, one tiny pooch was suffering under a heavy coat of matted fur, a snaggle-toothed cutie was miserable and filthy, and a furry funny face had gone years without proper grooming. But they are now among the 32 dogs recovering at Hudson Valley Animal Rescue and Sanctuary in Poughkeepsie.

"These dogs almost had a sigh of relief as we were shaving them. You could see them perk up and want to eat and want to stand. A lot of them had almost not even the ability to get up fully because they were so severely matted," the rescue's Sam Wiltse said.

Late last week, rescuers removed several dozen dogs from a filthy home in Mill Basin, where one of the owners, identified as 73-year-old Eileen Horn, had passed away from natural causes.

Neighbor Alex Zinger said he raised concerns for years about the stench, and the welfare of the animals.

"I said, this is not humane, this is not good," Zinger said.

Multiple rescues are now caring for the dogs. Dr. Deirdre Chiaramonte said the dogs taken to Poughkeepsie had not had basic vet care, with many having rotting teeth.

"The lack of any type of skin care, brushing, grooming," Chiaramonte said.

The dogs will be up for adoption at some point

Nursing these dogs back to health will be incredibly expensive -- at least $20,000. Hudson Valley Animal Rescue and Sanctuary and other rescues are seeking donations, and, eventually, adopters, when the dogs are well enough.

"They've been through a very traumatic event and their entire lives, who knows how long they've been like this, a lot of them," Wiltse said.

For now, some are starting to play and seeking attention, but mostly they sleep -- finally in a safe, clean place.

"I think they absolutely know that they've been rescued, for sure," Wiltse said.