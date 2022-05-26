Watch CBS News
1-year-old hospitalized after being struck by van on Staten Island

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police say a 1-year-old child was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning on Staten Island

It happened shortly after 7 a.m. near Abbot Street and Scarboro Avenue. 

The victim was rushed to Staten Island University Hospital with unknown injuries. 

Police said the female driver of the white van stayed on the scene. 

There's no word if charges will be filed. 

First published on May 26, 2022 / 8:12 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

