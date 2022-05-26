1-year-old hospitalized after being struck by van on Staten Island

NEW YORK -- Police say a 1-year-old child was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning on Staten Island.

It happened shortly after 7 a.m. near Abbot Street and Scarboro Avenue.

The victim was rushed to Staten Island University Hospital with unknown injuries.

Police said the female driver of the white van stayed on the scene.

There's no word if charges will be filed.

