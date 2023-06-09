1 swimmer pulled from water, search underway for 2nd in Avon-by-the-Sea, N.J.
AVON-BY-THE-SEA, N.J. -- A water rescue is underway in Avon-by-the-Sea, New Jersey.
CBS2 has learned one swimmer has been pulled from the water. The search is ongoing for a second.
The U.S. Coast Guard is on the scene near Sylvania Avenue, along with state and local officials.
