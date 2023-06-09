Watch CBS News
Local News

1 swimmer pulled from water, search underway for 2nd in Avon-by-the-Sea, N.J.

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

AVON-BY-THE-SEA, N.J. -- A water rescue is underway in Avon-by-the-Sea, New Jersey.

CBS2 has learned one swimmer has been pulled from the water. The search is ongoing for a second.

The U.S. Coast Guard is on the scene near Sylvania Avenue, along with state and local officials.

Stick with CBS2 for more on this developing story.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 9, 2023 / 9:55 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.