1 person killed, 6 others injured after overnight shootings in the Bronx

By Zinnia Maldonado

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - One person is dead and six others are injured following multiple shootings overnight in the Bronx.

Police say an 18-year-old was shot in the leg around 2:30 a.m. in Fordham Heights. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

A 19-year-old was also struck in the hip. He was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in an unknown condition. 

Mayor Eric Adams was on the scene, along with the NYPD, at 2256 Morris Avenue. 

Police say they now have two people in custody.

CBS2 has learned the suspects blew through a red light, high a median and flipped. Police then recovered a gun and connected it to the shooting.

This incident took place on top of five other shootings in the Bronx overnight. We're told two people were shot earlier along Schley Avenue and three others brought themselves to local hospitals with gunshot wounds throughout the night.

Anyone with information about any of the shootings is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

Zinnia Maldonado
Moldonado-2022.jpg

Zinnia Maldonado is a general assignment reporter for WBZ-TV.

First published on July 5, 2023 / 7:43 AM

