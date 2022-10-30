Watch CBS News
Local News

1 child, 2 adults killed in Bronx fire

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

3 people killed in Bronx fire
3 people killed in Bronx fire 00:30

NEW YORK -- Two adults and a child were killed when a fire broke out early Sunday morning in the Bronx. 

Firefighters responded around 6 a.m. to a two-story building on Quimby Avenue near Castle Hill Avenue.

Officials said three people were killed, and two others were hospitalized in serious condition. 

Three firefighters also suffered minor injuries.

There's no word on what may have caused the fire. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 30, 2022 / 8:28 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.