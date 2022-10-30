1 child, 2 adults killed in Bronx fire
NEW YORK -- Two adults and a child were killed when a fire broke out early Sunday morning in the Bronx.
Firefighters responded around 6 a.m. to a two-story building on Quimby Avenue near Castle Hill Avenue.
Officials said three people were killed, and two others were hospitalized in serious condition.
Three firefighters also suffered minor injuries.
There's no word on what may have caused the fire.
