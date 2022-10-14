Watch CBS News

Teen shot on subway in Far Rockaway, Queens

There's been a shooting on a subway train in Far Rockaway, Queens. 

Police say a 15-year-old was shot in the chest. 

Check below for the latest updates. 

 

Teen in critical condition

The teen has been rushed to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition. Watch CBS2's Dan Rice's report in the video above. 

Chopper 2 over the scene

Police: 15-year-old shot on train

Police say 15-year-old was shot Friday afternoon on board an "A" subway train in Far Rockaway, Queens. 

It happened around 3:47 p.m. at Beach 22nd Street and Mott Avenue. 

A 911 caller said kids dragged the teen from the train. 

There was no immediate word on the teen's condition. 

Police were seen performing CPR on the teen. 

