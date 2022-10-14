Teen shot on subway in Far Rockaway, Queens

Teen shot on subway in Far Rockaway, Queensget the free app
There's been a shooting on a subway train in Far Rockaway, Queens.
Police say a 15-year-old was shot in the chest.
Teen in critical condition
The teen has been rushed to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition. Watch CBS2's Dan Rice's report in the video above.
Chopper 2 over the scene
Police: 15-year-old shot on train
Police say 15-year-old was shot Friday afternoon on board an "A" subway train in Far Rockaway, Queens.
It happened around 3:47 p.m. at Beach 22nd Street and Mott Avenue.
A 911 caller said kids dragged the teen from the train.
Police were seen performing CPR on the teen.