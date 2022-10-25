Watch CBS News

Teen injured in shooting outside Tottenville High School on Staten Island

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Emergency responders are on the scene of a shooting outside Tottenville High School. 

It happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday. 

Check below for the latest updates. 

 

Victim is 14-year-old student, is expected to survive

Sources say a 14-year-old male student from the school was shot in the leg across the street from the school building.

The student was taken to Staten Island University North hospital in stable condition.

It happened at 1:48 p.m., which police said was around dismissal time.

The school was put in shelter in place as a result. That order has since been lifted.

There's no threat to the school building.

It's not clear if the person shot was the intended target or struck by a stray bullet. 

