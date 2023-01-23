Watch CBS News

FDNY: More than a dozen people treated after fire in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The FDNY is on the scene of a fire in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

The flames broke out shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Penn Street near Harrison Avenue. 

Fire officials say more than a dozen people were treated for minor injuries, and one person was critically hurt. 

The fire is now under control. 

See live updates below for the latest. 

 

Update on injuries

The FDNY says 17 people were treated for injuries after the fire. 

One person was taken to Brooklyn Hospital and is in critical condition. 

Three other people were taken to NYU Hospital with minor injuries. 

The remaining people were treated on the scene by EMS. 

More than a dozen injured

Fire officials say more than a dozen people were hurt in the blaze. 

One person is hospitalized in critical condition. 

Sixteen others were treated for minor injuries. 

So far, there's no word on what caused the fire. 

