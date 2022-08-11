Watch Live: Garland delivers statement amid questions over FBI search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago

Watch Live: Garland delivers statement amid questions over FBI search of Trump's Mar-a-Lagoget the free app
Washington — Attorney General Merrick Garland is delivering a statement Thursday afternoon from the Department of Justice amid increasing pressure to address the FBI's execution of a search warrant at former President Donald Trump's home in Florida earlier this week.
The department did not say what the topic of Garland's statement would be ahead of time.
The former president revealed that the FBI had executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, and sources confirmed to CBS News that the search was connected to a Justice Department investigation into Trump's handling of presidential records. The National Archives and Records Administration retrieved 15 boxes of presidential records, some of which contained classified national security material, from Mar-a-Lago in mid-January, and asked the Justice Department to investigate.
During its search earlier this week, the FBI took boxes and documents, two sources confirmed to CBS News, and no electronics were taken. One official said some or possibly all of the seized records contained classified information.
Sources familiar with the matter told CBS News on Thursday that a federal grand jury issued a subpoena related to the document investigation in the spring, before Justice Department officials met with Trump attorneys at Mar-a-Lago in June regarding the records. The online news outlet Just the News first reported the existence of the subpoena.
Trump and his GOP allies were quick to denounce the search, claiming without evidence it is a politically motivated attack against a likely challenger to President Biden in 2024. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy forecasted an investigation into the Justice Department if Republicans win control of the House in the November midterm elections, telling Garland in a tweet to preserve records and prepare to testify next year.
Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and other GOP lawmakers called on Garland to provide an explanation of the events.
Robert Costa and Andres Triay contributed reporting.
How to watch Attorney General Merrick Garland's statement
- What: Attorney General Merrick Garland delivers a statement
- When: Thursday, August 11
- Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
- Location: The Justice Department
- Online stream: Live on CBS News in the player above or on your mobile or streaming device