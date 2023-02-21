Watch CBS News

First Alert Weather: Strong storms bring tornado warnings, heavy wind, hail and more to our area

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK - Tuesday brought rare February tornado warnings to parts of central New Jersey. 

A tornado warning was issued for Monmouth, Mercer and Middlesex Counties until 4:15 p.m. 

The warning has since expired. 

Check below for the latest updates. 

 

Hail reported in Mercer County

hail.png
An accumulation of hail in Mercer County, N.J. on Feb 21, 2023.  Twitter.com/jennhk

Photos posted to social media showed an accumulation of hail in Mercer County, N.J. 

Tornado warning issued for parts of Central New Jersey

An unusual February tornado warning was issued in Central New Jersey Tuesday. 

The warning was issued around 3:45 p.m. for Monmouth, Mercer and Middlesex counties. 

It expired just after 4 p.m. 

