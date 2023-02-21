First Alert Weather: Strong storms bring tornado warnings, heavy wind, hail and more to our area

First Alert Weather: Strong storms bring tornado warnings, heavy wind, hail and more to our areaget the free app
NEW YORK - Tuesday brought rare February tornado warnings to parts of central New Jersey.
A tornado warning was issued for Monmouth, Mercer and Middlesex Counties until 4:15 p.m.
The warning has since expired.
Check below for the latest updates.
Get the latest forecast
You can always check the latest forecast and get the latest weather warnings and watches by CLICKING HERE.
Hail reported in Mercer County
Photos posted to social media showed an accumulation of hail in Mercer County, N.J.
Tornado warning issued for parts of Central New Jersey
An unusual February tornado warning was issued in Central New Jersey Tuesday.
The warning was issued around 3:45 p.m. for Monmouth, Mercer and Middlesex counties.
It expired just after 4 p.m.