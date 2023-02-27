First Alert Weather: Red Alert for wintry mix expected to bring measurable snow

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for wintry mix expected to bring measurable snowget the free app
NEW YORK -- The CBS2 Weather Team has issued a Red Alert for a wintry mix of rain and snow moving into the area Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Expect measurable snow totals, with 1 to 3 inches for New York City and more than 6 inches for areas north and west.
See live updates below for the latest.
Timeline and totals
Monday 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Precipitation moves into the region, mainly as snow. Some mixing with rain may occur initially.
Monday 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. As cold air moves in, any rain changes to snow for most, while the rain/snow line moves to the border of Monmouth and Ocean Counties. The snow during this timeframe could be heavy at times, with snowfall rates up to an inch per hour. Winds will also ramp up, especially along the coast, with gusts up to 40 mph.
Monday 11 p.m. to Tuesday 2 a.m. The rain/snow line shifts further north again, now along the south shore of Long Island across to central Jersey. Moderate snowfall is ongoing to the north of the line.
Tuesday 2 a.m. to 7 a.m. With the rain/snow line not really moving, a burst of heavier snow moves into the lower Hudson Valley and northern New Jersey.
Tuesday 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Rain/snow line moves north of the city, and precipitation starts to become lighter overall. Northwest New Jersey and Hudson Valley will continue to see bursts of light to moderate snow.
Tuesday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Storm winds down, and skies begin to clear.
Totals: The highest totals are likely to be found across northern New Jersey and the Hudson Valley, where some areas may see totals in excess of 6". The city and surrounding locales should see a general 1-3", with isolated higher totals, depending on how much rain is able to mix in, while areas south of the city and along the immediate coast, may only see an inch or less.
Due to the lack of snow so far this winter, this storm may prove more impactful than usual, simply because people just aren't used to it. It is also very likely that many schools will be closed on Tuesday. Our weather team will be tracking the storm carefully and will provide updates throughout the event.
Live radar & maps

Be prepared before the storm
Our Winter Storm Survival Guide has information about how to protect yourself, your pets and your property in the event of a storm.
