Crane collapses on car in the Bronx

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - A crane collapsed onto a car in the Bronx Tuesday morning. 

It happened on Bedford Park Boulevard near St. Philip Neri Way at around 10:40 a.m. 

See below for the latest updates. 

 

1 person hospitalized after crane collapses in the Bronx

The crane - known as a boom truck - collapsed at a construction site on Bedford Park Boulevard, crushing a car. 

One person was hospitalized. 

It happened around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Emergency responders including police, fire and Department of Buildings personnel are on the scene. 

Twenty nine workers from the construction site were evacuated as a precaution. 

Chopper 2 over the scene

Chopper 2 is checking out stories and traffic around our area, including a report of a crane collapsing on a car in the Bronx. See more local coverage on CBS News New York: http://cbsloc.al/cbsnnewyork

