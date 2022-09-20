Crane collapses on car in the Bronx

Crane collapses on car in the Bronxget the free app
NEW YORK - A crane collapsed onto a car in the Bronx Tuesday morning.
It happened on Bedford Park Boulevard near St. Philip Neri Way at around 10:40 a.m.
See below for the latest updates.
1 person hospitalized after crane collapses in the Bronx
The crane - known as a boom truck - collapsed at a construction site on Bedford Park Boulevard, crushing a car.
One person was hospitalized.
It happened around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday.
Emergency responders including police, fire and Department of Buildings personnel are on the scene.
Twenty nine workers from the construction site were evacuated as a precaution.