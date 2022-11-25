Black Friday 2022 live blog: Today's best deals at Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and more

Black Friday 2022 live blog: Today's best deals at Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and moreget the free app
Black Friday 2022 is finally here, and there are plenty of great deals to shop today. So many deals, in fact, that your friends at CBS Essentials (that's us!) have launched this Black Friday live blog to keep track of all the latest deals -- and the best deals -- this holiday season. Whether you're shopping for Christmas, Hanukkah or another occasion, we'll help you save money this year.
Amazon Black Friday deal: Save $50 on Bose QuietComfort Earbuds
We've spotted a terrific Black Friday deal on Bose headphones -- $50 off. These top-rated headphones and earbuds make an excellent gift -- no matter if it's a personal upgrade, or a gift for Christmas or Hanukkah.
Bose products are known for their excellent sound quality, and the new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are no exception. They boast the world's best active noise cancellation, and have a new CustomTune technology that auto-adjusts music to your ears' liking. They also have an "aware mode" that pauses noise cancellation.
If you disliked how bulky the original Bose QuietComfort Earbuds felt, there's good news: The QuietComfort Earbuds II are one-third smaller than their predecessors. They're water- and sweat-resistant, too, so you can wear them to the gym.
The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II offer six hours of battery life in a single charge, and come with a charging case that holds three additional charges (24 hours of battery life in total). You can control music, answer calls and adjust the volume by simply tapping your earbuds instead of using your phone. These Bluetooth 5.3-compatible earbuds are available in black and soapstone colors.
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, $249 (reduced from $299)
The Funko Pop Harry Potter advent calendar is 54% off
Looking for a fun advent calendar for the Harry Potter fan in your life? Then look no further. This Harry Potter Funko Pop advent calendar is 54% off now during the Amazon Black Friday sale.
Potterheads will appreciate this cute calendar filled with Harry Potter themed Funko figurines. The packaging's artwork doubles as an enchanting scene in Diagon Alley to place figurines in front of.
Funko Harry Potter Advent Calendar, $27 (reduced from $60)
Save $600 on this Razer gaming laptop
If you are in need of a new gaming laptop check out this hot Black Friday deal on the Razer Blade 13 Ultrabook.
Razer's gaming laptops aren't cheap, but this Amazon deal knocks a whopping $600 off the Razer Blade 13 Ultrabook. Among the thinnest gaming laptops around, the Blade 13 boasts a 4K display, a core i7 processor and plenty of memory.
13.3" Razer Blade 13 Ultrabook (Intel Core i7, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $1,400 (reduced from $2,000)
Walmart Black Friday deal: This $99 Ninja Foodi air fryer has 2 baskets so you can make 2 things at once
If you have company coming over for Thanksgiving, you'll want to pick up this 8-quart Ninja air fryer: It has two baskets, so you can cook up two delicious food items at the same time. It's just $99 at the Walmart Black Friday sale.
Each of the two 4-quart basket compartments has its own temperature settings (up to 400ºF); the crisper plates are dishwasher-safe. You can also use the Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 to roast, reheat and dehydrate.
Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 dual zone air fryer, $99
Cricut Black Friday deal: The Cricut Explore Air 2 Daybreak machine bundle is on sale for $169 at Walmart
Get crafty this holiday season with this Cricut Explore Air 2 Daybreak machine bundle. The bundle is on sale now for $169 during the Walmart Black Friday sale.
The Cricut Explore Air 2 is a true workhorse. It cuts up to 100 materials quickly and precisely, using commercial-grade technology to control the direction of its blade and the cutting pressure to match different materials. This bundle includes 40 vinyl sheets and several helpful tools to use while crafting with the Cricut.
Cricut Explore Air 2 Daybreak machine bundle, $169 (reduced from $199)
Amazon Black Friday: Save $120 on the KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus stand mixer
KitchenAid stand mixers are one of the most popular kitchen gadgets on the market right now. During the Amazon Black Friday sale, you can save $120 on the KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus. The sale ends tonight, so don't wait too long to take advantage of this deal.
The KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus is a great option for people with limited counter space. The device weighs less than the larger model, making it easier to move around your kitchen.
It features 10 speeds. According to the brand, its 3.5-quart bowl can mix up to five dozen cookies at once.
KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-quart tilt-head stand mixer, $260 (regularly $380)
Walmart Black Friday: Score a Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller for $49
Now is a great time to pick up an extra controller (or two) for your PS5: Walmart has marked the Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller down to $49 for Black Friday.
The controller features a stylish two-tone design and a reimagined light bar. The DualSense wireless controller offers immersive haptic feedback, dynamic adaptive triggers, and a built-in microphone. Get it now while supplies last during the Walmart Black Friday sale.
Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller, $49 (reduced from $75)
Amazon Black Friday deal alert: Get a 4-pack of Apple AirTags for $80
Apple AirTags are great for tracking your luggage during holiday travels -- and they're on sale now during the Amazon Black Friday sale.
Your friend or family member who is constantly losing their keys, wallet or Apple AirPods could really use some Apple AirTags this Christmas. These tiny trackers send out a Bluetooth signal that can be anonymously detected by nearby devices. Even if your own phone isn't handy, you (and only you) can locate these trackers on an Apple "Find My" map.
If your iPhone is handy, it can lead you straight to the tagged via the phone's "Precision Finding" feature (found on the Apple iPhone 11 and newer models).
Apple AirTags are water-resistant, and designed to last for up to one year on a standard, replaceable battery.
Apple AirTags (4 pack), $80 (reduced from $99)
You'll get the best per-AirTag price when you buy a four pack. But if you only need one, single Apple AirTags are available at Amazon.
Apple AirTag, $25 (reduced from $30)
Beats Studio Buds are 40% during the Amazon Black Friday sale
The Beats Studio Buds have rave reviews on Amazon for their impressive sound quality and noise-canceling functionality. Right now, you can score these popular earbuds for 40% during the Amazon Black Friday sale.
These IPX4-rated earbuds, available in five colors, offer a total of 24 hours of listening time with the included charging case (8 hours per charge). They feature active noise cancelation and IPX4 sweat- and water-resistance.
Beats Studio Buds, $90 (reduced from $150)
Walmart is practically giving away this The Pioneer Woman 19-piece cookware set on Black Friday for $49
The Pioneer Woman's Blooming Bouquet cookware set comes in three colors and features Ree Drummond's signature Fancy Flourish floral print. The best part is that it's currently only $49 at Walmart.
The set includes 19 kitchen essentials. When you shop this Walmart Black Friday deal, you'll get a 2.5-quart saucepan, a 5.5-quart Dutch oven, a skillet, a mini skillet and a cast iron skillet, an Acacia wood spoon, an Acacia wood turner, a 4-piece melamine measuring cups set, a 4-piece melamine measuring spoons set and a 12" x 8" ceramic baker with a lid.
"This is an excellent, high quality, cooking and bakeware set," wrote a Walmart customer. "It's also a great looking set. I absolutely love the beautiful baking dish, and measuring cups! It really helps to cheer everything up, and adds some charm to my kitchen. Everything feels very sturdy and durable and well made. The pots and pans feel heavy and not at all flimsy or cheap. They all function great and make cooking a breeze."
The Pioneer Woman Blooming Bouquet aluminum non-stick cookware set, $49 (reduced from $60)
Get a cookware upgrade with this 16-piece set Ninja NeverStick set -- on sale now for Black Friday
If you need to update your kitchen cookware, consider this top-rated, 16-piece set from Ninja. It features a mix of frying pans, saucepans, sauté pans, and pots in different sizes. The set is on sale now for only $300 during the Amazon Black Friday sale.
All of the pots and pans included in the Ninja 16-Piece cookware set are non-stick, oven-safe and have a scratch-resistant coating. This set makes a great Christmas gift, wedding gift, housewarming gift or starter set for a new apartment.
Ninja Foodi NeverStick premium 16-piece cookware set, $300 (reduced from $530)
The Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum is 50% off on Amazon now
The Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum is one of the best robot vacuums on the market -- and for a limited time, you can get it for 50% off during the Amazon Black Friday sale.
While this more affordable Jet Bot+ robot vacuum by Samsung doesn't feature 3D recognition with AI, it does have LiDAR sensor navigation, five watts of adjustable suction and the all-important self-emptying Clean Station.
Mapping can be controlled via your phone with the Samsung SmartThings App. Remotely check the Jet Bot+'s cleaning status, pause or stop cleaning and view the cleaning history.
Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with clean station, $399 (reduced from $799)
Walmart Black Friday: The Ninja professional blender is only $50
The Ninja professional blender is on a doorbuster deal right now at Walmart. The top-rated blender is currently half-off. Walmart's deals have been selling out quickly, so take advantage of this deal before it's gone.
This 72-ounce countertop blender boasts a 4.6-star rating on Walmart. It features a 1,000-watt power base with ice crushing technology, making it perfect for smoothies. It comes with a recipe guide with 25 chef-inspired recipes.
Get the Ninja professional blender now for $50% off right now.
Ninja professional blender, $50 (reduced from $100)
The best-selling Revlon one-step volumizer hair dryer and hot air brush is 58% off
This popular hair-drying brush is often touted as a budget-friendly Dyson AIrwrap alternative. Right now, it's even more affordable thanks to the Amazon Black Friday sale.
The Revlon one-step hair dryer and hot-air brush, a CBS Essentials bestseller, can dry and style your hair in one step. It has rave reviews on Amazon, where it boasts a 4.6-star rating. Verified buyers say it's an ideal budget choice for people with curly, straight and wavy hair.
Revlon one-step volumizer hair dryer and hot air brush, $29 (reduced from $70)
Get your smile ready for the holidays: the Crest 3D Whitestrips teeth whitening kit is on sale now
The best-selling Crest 3D Whitestrips teeth whitening kit is on sale now during the Amazon Black Friday sale -- but hurry, the deal ends tonight.
Save $25 right now on Amazon on this pack of 44 Crest Whitestrips teeth-whitening strips -- that's 22 treatments in total. Crest promises its strips will get your teeth significantly whiter in just 20 days. Plus, they're billed as being safe on enamel.
Crest 3D Whitestrips teeth whitening kit, $30 (reduced from $55)
Robot vacuum deal alert: Save $220 on the Roborock Q5+ now
Amazon is currently offering a major discount on the popular Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum during its Black Friday sale. Get the self-emptying vacuum for 31% now.
This 4.6-star-rated robot vacuum by Roborock comes with serious smarts: It uses LiDAR navigation to create an editable map of your home, so it knows not to bump into furniture or tumble down steps. It supports app- and voice-based controls. The Roborock Q5+ comes complete with a 2.5-liter filtered cleaning station that promises seven weeks of hands-free cleaning before it requires emptying.
Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum, $480 (reduced from $700)
If you opt for a Roborock robot vacuum that you empty yourself, you can save a bit more money.
Roborock Q5 robot vacuum, $300 (reduced from $430)
Save $250 on the Vitamix 5200 blender during Amazon's Black Friday sale
This Vitamix 5200 blender is one of the most-wanted gifts of the holiday season. Right now, you can snag it for $250 off during Amazon's Black Friday sale.
The professional-grade Vitamix 5200 blender has a dial that can be rotated at any point during the blend to achieve the texture you want. Its blades move so fast that you can make hot soup out of cold ingredients, right in the blender.
The Vitamix 5200 blender comes with a tamper (a tool that lets you manually move ingredients in the blender) to help with thick blends. The blender is on sale now during Amazon's Black Friday sale, but the deal currently only extends to the black model.
Vitamix 5200 blender, $300 (reduced from $550)
The most popular toy of Christmas 2022 is back in stock at Amazon
Little Live Pets Mama Surprise is the No. 1 bestselling toy among CBS Essentials readers this year. What makes it so popular? When you care for the cute guinea pig toy, it gives birth to three babies. The included hutch can be reloaded, so kids can repeat the unique toy experience as often as they'd like.
The toy is so popular, in fact, that it's been sold out at Amazon recently. But we just spotted a restock of this most wanted holiday gift for girls of 2022. Buy this toy now, while you still can.
Surprise! This Little Live Pets Mama Surprise guinea pig gives birth to three babies. Feed and brush mama until her heart starts to glow. Then place her in her hutch, and she will have a baby that comes with a special care package. Repeat the process and she will birth three babies in total.
This is the best air fryer on Amazon. And it's $55 off during Black Friday
One of the most popular air fryers on Amazon, the 4.8-star-rated Cosori Dual Blaze, is on deep discount for Black Friday.
The Cosori Dual Blaze air fryer connects to your phone, so you can scan the barcode of your favorite frozen foods to get the ideal temperature and time settings. This smart air fryer can also be operated by voice command.
The kitchen gadget uses dual heating elements and Cosori's 360 ThermoIQ technology to make real-time temperature adjustments during cooking, so you'll get evenly cooked and crisped food, without having to shake or flip whatever's in your basket. The non-stick basket is dishwasher safe.
Cosori Dual Blaze smart air fryer (6.8 quart), $125 (reduced from $180)
Score a Gateway Notebook touchscreen 2-in-1 laptop for only $149
This two-in-one device features an 11.6-inch touchscreen display and a precision touchpad. It comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. The Gateway Notebook runs on Windows 10 and right now it's only $149 at Walmart for Black Friday.
"Excellent laptop for the price," writes a Walmart customer who purchased the device. "It runs Roblox and RuneScape Classic, old school RuneScape, very well. I have no complaints with it. It's an amazing laptop, especially for such a low price!"
11.6" Gateway Notebook touchscreen 2-in-1 laptop, $149 (reduced from $199)
Black Friday TV deal: Get a stunning 70" Samsung 4K TV for $548 at Walmart
The television deals at Walmart Deals for Days sale have been hot, hot, hot -- so hot that they've been selling out, and fast. So, you'll want to hop on this Walmart Black Friday TV deal while you can: The retailer is offering a 70" Samsung 4K TV for $548.
This smart television automatically upscales your favorite TV shows and movies to 4K. It features a clear, crisp picture with HDR and an auto game mode that minimizes input lag.
70" Samsung 4K TV with HDR, $548 (reduced from $628)
The Apple Watch Ultra is at its lowest price ever for Black Friday
There's no question: The Apple Watch Ultra is Apple's most powerful smartwatch, ever. Right now, for Black Friday, you can save $60 on this 4.7-star-rated wearable.
The Apple Watch Ultra is designed to be a more rugged and durable option for athletes and adventurers. It provides up to 36 hours of battery life on a single charge with standard use or 60 hours of battery life with the soon-to-be-released battery optimization setting. It is made with a stronger titanium alloy material for improved impact resistance. It also offers a larger (49mm), brighter display and a second speaker for better sound and display visibility during outdoor use. Apple says it's also optimized for diving and water sports.
The Apple Watch Ultra provides enhanced GPS functionality to trace your steps and improve navigation for outdoor expeditions. There is also an action button that can be used to more accurately track your workouts by marking segments of your workout.
Apple Watch Ultra, $739 (reduced from $799)
Watching FIFA World Cup soccer today? There's a Black Friday deal for that
Today is Black Friday, sure. But it's also the day of the big England vs. USA game in the FIFA World Cup soccer tournament.
If you want to stream the game at 2 p.m. EST / 11 a.m. PST, we recommend Sling TV. Sling TV is essentially a low-priced collection of local and cable TV channels offered over streaming. For the World Cup, Sling's Blue tier will get you both Fox and FS1 at the relative bargain of $40 a month.
Plus, as a Black Friday deal, Sling is offering new users half off their first month of any package, including the Blue tier. So, you can watch all the FIFA games through the Dec. 18 final for just $20.
Top Nordstrom Black Friday deal: Save 61% on Urban Decay mascara (while supplies last)
Nordstrom's Black Friday sale is going on now with tons of deals on shoes, cookware and more. Nordstrom's best sale items -- such as this 4.6-star-rated Urban Decay mascara -- tend to sell out quickly, so shop now before they're gone.
This volumizing mascara by Urban Decay promises to deliver feathery, fanned-out lashes. The deep black mascara doesn't clump or get brittle. Get it for 61 percent off at Nordstrom's Black Friday sale.
Says one Nordstrom reviewer: "I have used this mascara since the week it first released. It is my number one favorite!"
Urban Decay Perversion volumizing mascara, $10 (reduced from $25)
Black Friday deal: Get a 4.4-star-rated robot vacuum for just $99 at Walmart
It's pretty rare to find a robot vacuum for less than $100 -- nevermind a top-rated, voice-activated one, like the Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum. Head over to the Walmart Deals for Days Black Friday sale to get yours now for less than half its usual price.
The Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum doesn't skimp on features -- it connects to your home Wi-Fi and can be controlled through an app or through your home's smart speaker. It has 1,500 Pa of suction, three-layer filtration and a slim profile that helps it get under furniture to clean. It's rated 4.4 stars at Walmart.
Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum, $99 (reduced from $249)
The Google Nest Thermostat is a winter must-have -- and it's on sale now
The Google Nest thermostat is the bestselling programmable thermostat on Amazon. We found the device for as little as $90 on Amazon now during the site's Black Friday sale.
The Google Nest looks out for your energy bill and turns itself down when you're away. And like its sibling device, you can control it remotely via your phone or device of your choice. (And, yup, it works with either iOS or Android phones.) It's the perfect smart home gadget for staying warm and reducing your energy bill this winter.
And this deal might get even better: Some utility companies will offer you a rebate for installing an energy-saving smart thermostat in your home.
Google Nest Thermostat, $90 (reduced from $130)
Black Friday surprise: PlayStation 5 is in stock at Walmart now
Here's a pretty big surprise out of the Walmart Black Friday sale: The once hard-to-find PlayStation 5 console is in stock at the Walmart website. (The retailer will also have consoles available in stores at 6 a.m.)
We don't know how long quantities will last, though. If you're planning on putting a PS5 under the Christmas tree this year, don't wait -- head over to the Walmart website now.
PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle, $559
Save $100 on the Apple iPad Mini this Black Friday at Amazon
Apple iPads are always a most-wanted holiday gift. If someone on your list is asking for an iPad Mini this year, you'll want to head over to Amazon and grab this bestselling tablet while it's on sale for $100 off.
The iPad Mini 6 is a compact tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display screen. Released in 2021, the Apple tablet is powered by an A15 Bionic chip. It features a 12 MP wide-angle back camera and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It also boasts landscape stereo speakers. Available in four colors.
Note that the Apple iPad Mini is not compatible with Apple's external Magic Keyboard. It can, however, be used with other Bluetooth-enabled external keyboards.
Walmart Deals for Days: Save $50 on Apple Watch Series 8
The newest Apple Watch just came out a couple months ago, but it's currently $50 off at Walmart during the retailer's Deals for Days Black Friday sale. It's the best deal we've seen on the Apple Watch Series 8 all year.
The waterproof Apple Watch Series 8 tracks your activity and your vitals -- it takes ECGs, warns against irregular heart rhythms, measures blood oxygen levels, provides ovulation estimates and can warn others when a serious fall or car accident is detected. It comes with three free months of Apple Fitness+.
Apple Watch Series 8, $349 (reduced from $399)
Save 25% on all Casper mattresses for Black Friday
Black Friday is the perfect time to shop for a comfy new mattress. Get a great deal -- and a great night's sleep -- when you shop Casper's Black Friday sale today.
Casper is having a massive Black Friday sale. The brand's most-loved mattress, the Casper Original Hybrid, is 25 percent off now.
This mattress features three support zones to comfortably cradle your upper, middle and lower body. It's made with foam and springs. The foam layer is designed for comfort, while the springs add more lift and airflow to the mattress.
Casper Original Hybrid mattress (queen), $1,271 (regularly $1,695)
Apple AirPods are $79 during Walmart's Black Friday sale
Just about anyone will love these budget-minded Apple AirPods. They're not the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market.
Retailing for $159 at Apple, they're on sale at Walmart this week for $79. These AirPods boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music).
Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $79 (reduced from $159)
Walmart Black Friday deal: The Barbie Dreamcamper is $64
The Barbie Dreamcamper play set is on sale for $64 during Walmart's Black Friday sales event, Deals for Days. The 4.7-star-rated toy is on Walmart's 2022 Top Toy List, a slate of 55 toys the retailer predicts will be the hottest of Christmas 2022.
The Barbie vehicle typically retails for $100. During Black Friday, you can snag one for $36 off.
The Barbie Dreamcamper comes with more than 60 accessories, including a pool and a tall slide. The camper has a kitchen, dining area, sleeping area, bathroom and den with a TV for Barbie to hang out in.
Barbie Dreamcamper, $64 (reduced from $99)
The Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle is just $299 for Black Friday
Walmart just dropped a new batch of Black Friday deals during the retailer's Deals for Days event. The major deals event includes $100 off a Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle.
Shop Walmart's Black Friday sale and save $100 on the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle.
This Black Friday deal includes the Nintendo Switch system and Nintendo Switch dock in black, two Joy-Con controllers, two Joy-Con strap accessories, one Joy-Con grip, a Nintendo Switch AC adapter, the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe full game download insert and a three-month individual membership for Nintendo Switch Online.
Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle, $299 (regularly $399)
Apple AirPods Pro 2 are on sale at Amazon for Black Friday
Don't buy the new second generation Apple AirPods Pro through Apple -- Walmart and Amazon have the best price right now. You can get the Apple AirPods Pro 2 for $200, a savings of $50. That's the best price we've seen for these 4.7-star-rated earbuds, ever.
The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.
Black Friday deal: This on-sale Space NK beauty Advent calendar includes full-size products
Space NK's on-sale beauty Advent calendar features 25 mini and full-size beauty, skincare and hair surprises. The coveted calendar is currently $56 off for Black Friday.
One of the most-wanted Advent calendars of the season, the Space NK Beauty Advent calendar features $1,002 worth of beauty products from top brands: La Mer, Olaplex, Rose Inc, Sunday Riley, Drunk Elephant and Charlotte Tilbury, to name a few.
Space NK Beauty Advent calendar, $224 (regularly $280)
Walmart Deals for Days: Get an LG 4K smart TV for $298 on Black Friday
LG makes excellent televisions, but they can often be pricey. Not so at Walmart Deals for Days -- you can get a 55" LG LCD 4K smart TV for $298, while supplies last.
This inexpensive TV from LG features 4K resolution, virtual surround sound, a "game optimizer" setting and active HDR for a stunning picture. This TV is a good choice for those who have a Google-based smarthome -- it works with "Hey, Google."
The Ecovacs Deebot N8+ robot vacuum is $299 at Walmart's Black Friday sale
You likely won't find a better deal on an Ecovacs Deebot N8+ robot vacuum than this one at Walmart's Black Friday sale, Deals for Days. The robot vacuum is more than 50 percent off right now.
Looking to clean up after all that holiday company -- or better yet, clean up before they arrive? You can save on a 4.6-star-rated robot vacuum with an auto-empty station at Walmart's early Black Friday sale. The Ecovacs Deebot N8+ robot vacuum features 2,300Pa of suction, plus laser navigation and mapping with 110-minute battery life.
An auto-empty cleaning base is included.
Ecovacs Deebot N8+ robot vacuum with auto-empty station, $299 (reduced from $699)
This adorable cookware set from The Pioneer Woman includes 19 kitchen essentials for just $49
Shop Walmart's Black Friday sale, Deals for Days, and equip your kitchen with some sweet new cookware for under $50.
The Pioneer Woman's Blooming Bouquet cookware set comes in three colors and features Ree Drummond's signature Fancy Flourish floral print.
It includes 19 kitchen essentials. When you shop this Walmart Black Friday deal, you'll get a 2.5-quart saucepan, a 5.5-quart Dutch oven, a skillet, a mini skillet and a cast iron skillet, an Acacia wood spoon, an Acacia wood turner, a 4-piece melamine measuring cups set, a 4-piece melamine measuring spoons set and a 12" x 8" ceramic baker with a lid.
The Pioneer Woman Blooming Bouquet aluminum non-stick cookware set, $49 (reduced from $60)
Shop the Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) for $25 during Amazon's Black Friday sale
Amazon's Black Friday sale features some impressive Black Friday deals, including 50 percent off the 4.4-star-rated Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen). The Amazon smart speaker is on sale for just $25 right now.
The fifth-generation Amazon Echo Dot has a number of new-for-2022 features, including improved audio, a temperature sensor and Eero Wi-Fi built in (requires a compatible Eero network).
Use this Amazon smart speaker to control your home via voice commands, make calls hands-free, play music, set an alarm and more. Choose from three colors.
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen), $25 (regularly $50)
Walmart's best Black Friday TV deal: Get a stunning 70" Vizio for $448
Walmart's best Black Friday TV deals are selling out fast, but there's at least one must-see deal still available: You can get a 70" Vizio 4K smart TV for just $448 right now at the Walmart Deals for Days sale.
This 4.4-star-rated Vizio TV supports Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 for a stellar picture. There's a dedicated gaming mode, too.
We like that this Vizio TV easily integrates into your Apple Home or Google Assistant smart home -- you can control the television via voice commands. You can even use your TV to check in to see who's ringing your smart home doorbell.
Save 50% on the NYX Professional Makeup beauty Advent calendar
Black Friday beauty alert: The NYX Professional Makeup advent calendar is half off. Get a new look for the holidays, and save big while doing it.
NYX Professional Makeup 24 Day Advent calendar
'Tis the season to try new makeup! There is lots of lipgloss, eyeshadow and blush to enjoy in this box set from NYX Professional Makeup, a great option for beauty junkies of any age.
NYX Professional Makeup 24 Day Advent calendar, $33 (reduced from $65)
Walmart Deals for Days: This 1,500-piece Lego set is today's hottest Black Friday toy deal
Walmart has a Black Friday deal you won't want to pass up -- a 1,500-piece Lego Classic Bricks and Animals set for only $25.
Build 10 animals with this Lego set for ages 4 and up. The animals are a peacock with a stand, a bull, a penguin with ice, a dinosaur with rocks, a unicorn, an ostrich with a nest, a snail, a hippo with a bird on its back, a panda bear with bamboo trees and a giraffe with a tree.
Walmart Deals for Days: The Nespresso VertuoPlus is $121 for Black Friday
This 4.8-star-rated Nespresso coffee device adapts its pressure, temperature and brewing time to make you the perfect cup of coffee and espresso. It makes beverages in five cup sizes and features an adjustable drip tray with four positions to accommodate tall recipe glasses and travel mugs.
No coffee or espresso pods? No problem. The on-sale Nespresso Vertuo Plus includes a complimentary starter set of Nespresso Vertuo capsules.
Nespresso Vertuo Plus, $118 (regularly $179)
Walmart Deals for Days: Get 'The Simpsons' arcade machine for $400 at Walmart for Black Friday
Attention gamers and those who dream of setting up their own in-home arcade -- Arcade1Up machines are heavily discounted at Walmart for Black Friday. And that includes one of the best four-player arcade games ever made: "The Simpsons."
Relive 1991 all over again. This "The Simpsons" Arcade1Up package includes a matching stool and tin wall sign, a 17" LCD screen, marquee light-up letters, coinless operation with a molded coin-door, a clear deck protector, real-feel full-size Arcade1Up joystick and buttons, and volume control.
It stands almost five feet tall with the included riser.
'The Simpsons' Arcade1Up machine, $300 (reduced from $700)
Walmart Deals for Days: Get a Shark AI Vacmop for $188 during Walmart's Black Friday sale
Here's your chance to try a robot vacuum at more than 50 percent off. Don't miss this great deal on a Shark AI Vacmop at Walmart's Deals for Days Black Friday sale.
This Shark AI robot combines vacuum and mop functionality into a single device. It can even clean hard floors with simultaneous vacuuming and mopping. Right now, this cleaning device is $292 off at Walmart for Black Friday, while supplies last.
Shark AI Vacmop, $188 (reduced from $480)
Taylor Swift's famous iPhone 14 case is 25% off for Black Friday
This Burga golden taupe case was recently spotted on Taylor Swift's Apple iPhone. You can get it for 25 percent off at Burga's Black Friday sale. Plus, there's a buy four, pay for two offer -- it's a great time to stock up on phone protection for the whole family.
There are three versions of this trendy Apple iPhone 14 case; each offers a different level of protection. The least expensive option, the Snap case, is a one-piece design with a raised case bezel. The more expensive, two-piece Tough case features a cushioned silicone interior plus a hard exterior shell. The Elite case, the most expensive option, offers advanced drop protection and an improved grip. Apple MagSafe battery compatible versions of the case are available as well.
Burga golden taupe iPhone 14 case, $34 (reduced from $45)
This 4.8-star-rated LG TV is over $650 off during Black Friday
The 65-inch LG OLED TV from the C1 series is discounted a whopping $650 during Walmart's Black Friday sale, Deals for Days.
Unlike LED and QLED TVs, OLED TVs don't have a backlight layer. Instead, each pixel is its own teeny-tiny LED light that can independently adjust luminosity and even turn off completely. Because each pixel functions independently, the TV offers elite image quality -- and the darkest shadows. OLED televisions also tend to be ultra thin. This particular LG set measures just 1.8 inches thick. It features 4K upscaling, plus built-in Google Assistant and Alexa.
65" LG OLED C1 4K smart TV, $1,647 (reduced from $2,300)
Walmart Black Friday deal: This $99 Ninja air fryer can cook two things at once
If you have company coming over for the holidays, you'll want to pick up this Ninja air fryer: It has two baskets, so you can cook up two delicious items at the same time. It's just $99 at the Walmart Deals for Days early Black Friday sale.
Each 4-quart basket has its own temperature settings (up to 400ºF); its crisper plates are dishwasher-safe. You can also use the Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 to roast, reheat and dehydrate.
Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 dual zone air fryer, $99
Get a self-emptying iRobot Roomba for $288 during Walmart's Black Friday sale
The iRobot Roomba i1+ is majorly discounted during Walmart's Black Friday sale, Deals for Days.
This smart robot vacuum uses floor-tracking sensors to clean in neat rows. The home gadget's multi-surface rubber brushes auto-adjust to different floor types and avoid getting tangled with pet hair. This robot vac also empties on its own. The iRobot Roomba i1+ comes with an iRobot Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal that allows the i1+ to empty itself for up to 60 days.
Connect your iRobot Roomba to Wi-Fi to control it remotely via the iRobot app.
"I absolutely love my iRobot," wrote a Walmart customer who purchased the device. "This is literally life changing. I have a dog that sheds A LOT. I used to have to vacuum everyday to keep up with all my dogs hair on the floor. Now I just run my iRobot everyday and it saves me so much time and energy. This vacuum is so easy to use. You literally press one button on the machine to turn it on or you can use the app on your phone. It navigates around your house on its own and maps your floors so that it remembers where to clean the next time. The vacuum goes to the tower and empties itself when it's full and it also charges on its own at the base."
The robot vac is $242 off during Walmart's Black Friday sale.
iRobot Roomba i1+, $288 (regularly $530)
This GTRacing GTW-200 gaming chair is $99 for Black Friday, plus shop the best Black Friday deals under $100
Holiday shopping for the gamer in your life? Sticking to a Black Friday budget? Look no further. We've found a top-rated gaming chair for under $100. The five-star-rated GTRacing GTW-200 gaming chair is on sale at Walmart now, for the retailer's Black Friday sales event, Deals for Days.
This gaming chair from GTRacing has a motor-sport-inspired shape and ergonomic design. The height is adjustable, and it comes with lumbar and headrest cushions. This popular gaming chair can recline up to 135 degrees. It features a 360-degree swivel and smooth-rolling casters.
This gaming chair won't stay on sale forever. It's marked down now at Walmart during the retailer's Black Friday sales event, Deals for Days.
GTRacing GTW-200 gaming chair, $99 (reduced from $130)
Amazon deal alert: Score major savings on Amazon Fire 8 Kids tablets
Looking to save on the perfect holiday gift for your kids this year? Check out this unbeatable deal on the new Amazon Fire 8 Kids and Amazon Fire 8 Kids Pro tablets.
The new Fire HD 8 Kids is built for kids ages 3-7. The tablet comes in a durable kid-proof case and has a two-year warranty. It also includes a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which offers thousands of ad-free books, games, videos and apps suitable for children. The tablet includes parental controls to limit screen time and set content restrictions.
The Fire HD 8 Kids is on sale now for 47 percent off on Amazon The tablet is offered in 32GB or 64GB storage options with a blue or purple kid-proof case.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids (32 GB), $80 (reduced from $150)
The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet is designed for school-aged kids. It comes bundled with a kid-friendly case, a two-year worry-free guarantee and a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+. The Kids Pro tablet also has access to a digital store where parents can buy and download additional content, including popular games, like Roblox and Minecraft.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro (32 GB), $80 (reduced from $150)
The Apple iPad Air 5 is $40 off during Walmart Deals for Days
Walmart is rolling back the price of the Apple iPad Air 5 for Black Friday.
Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60 percent faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple's turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID and Apple's Liquid Retina display.
Choose from five colors.
Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB), $559 (regularly $599)
Save 30% on Anthropologie's Holiday in the City dessertware
Looking for fun new plates and mugs to celebrate the season? We love Anthropologie's Holiday in the City collection. It's currently 30% off at Anthropologie right now -- you'll see the discount taken once you add the item(s) to your cart.
There are five cities featured in the Anthropologie Holiday in the City collection, each decked out in its Christmas best: New York, San Francisco, London, Paris and Amsterdam. Mugs are available for $11.20 each after discount, while 8.25-inch dessert plates are $12.60 each.
Anthropologie Holiday in the City mugs, $11.20 each (reduced from $16)
Anthropologie Holiday in the City plates, $12.60 each (reduced from $18)
This 20-piece bake and prep set from The Pioneer Woman is only $20 right now
It's not every day you find 20 kitchen essentials for $1 each. But that's what The Pioneer Woman is offering at Walmart for Black Friday right now.
This bake and prep set comes with a baker, a melamine batter bowl, a four-piece melamine measuring spoons set, a four-piece melamine measuring cups set, four pinch bowls, a whisk, a grater, a spatula and a silicone pastry brush -- all for only $20.
The Pioneer Woman Blooming Bouquet 20-piece bake and prep set, $20
Today's most popular toy at Walmart: Ultimate Easy-Bake Oven
Here's a bit of nostalgia to put under the Christmas tree this year: Today's most popular toy at Walmart is the Ultimate Easy-Bake Oven.
This classic toy lets kids create their own baked treats using simple mixes (sold separately). The Ultimate Easy-Bake Oven is a Walmart exclusive. Ages 8 and up.
For more of the most popular toys of the season, take a look at Walmart's Top Toy 2022 list.
Walmart Deals for Days: Score a Samsung soundbar for only $99
This Samsung soundbar is the perfect audio upgrade for your home this holiday season. It takes movies, television, games and music to the next level with startling sound quality. The best part is that it's only $99 right now at Walmart.
Enjoy 3D virtual surround sound and a built-in center speaker that delivers enhanced dialogue so you never miss a word with this Samsung soundbar. The included subwoofer offers powerful bass. This soundbar is easily connected to your TV via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or HDMI. You can combine it with other Samsung speakers to create a complete surround sound system.
Gymshark's Black Friday sale starts today and everything on the site is at least 20% off
Looking to add some workout outfits, joggers and hoodies under the Christmas tree? Gymshark's Black Friday sale starts today, with up to 60% off everything on the site. The minimum discount is 20%, and we haven't been able to spot any exclusions, so stock up today while you can.
Today's most popular Walmart Black Friday deal: Get a 40" Roku TV for $98
Today's most popular Walmart Black Friday deal with CBS Essentials readers (that's you!) is this 40-inch television with the Roku operating system built in.
Add a new television to a guest room or a child's room with this 40-inch Roku smart TV by Onn. Accessing your favorite streaming services is a snap on this 1080p TV.
Save $500 on the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 laptop
Samsung's Black Friday sale is heating up. Right now, you can save $500 on the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360.
Give them the power and features of the Samsung Galaxy Book2 combined with the convenience of a tablet. The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 has a 360-degree hinge that flips the device between laptop mode and tablet mode. It also has a AMOLED touchscreen, an Intel Core i7 processor and Samsung's longest-lasting battery.
15.6" Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 laptop (8GB RAM, 512GB), $950 (reduced from $1,450)
This 4.9-star-rated Gourmia air fryer is $60 during Walmart's Black Friday sale
This all-in-one air fryer has 12 one-touch cooking functions, including air fry, bake, rotisserie and dehydrate. It has a touchscreen and a preheat option and cooking timer. Plus, it comes with a recipe book created by Gourmia's in-house chefs.
"This air fryer is great!" wrote an enthusiastic Walmart customer. "I have been looking for a good all in one to replace my many small appliances. Nothing was to my liking. This one is super easy to use. I can make a few things at once without heating up my house and taking up all of my counter space and without all of the extra oils and fats. This really makes the food crispy and cooked thoroughly. The all in one is very quiet as well. This is perfect for my family of 6. It is easy to clean with removable parts that are dishwasher safe."
Right now, you can get this 4.9-star-rated air fryer for only $60 during Walmart's Black Friday sale.
Gourmia all-in-one air fryer, $60 (reduced from $99)
Melissa and Doug learning toys are more than half off at Amazon's Black Friday sale
Stock up on toys for Christmas with this Amazon Black Friday deal: Melissa and Doug learning toys are seriously discounted at Amazon now.
Here are just a few of the top-rated Melissa and Doug toys discounted for Black Friday at Amazon:
- Melissa & Doug Examine and Treat Pet Vet play set (24 pc.), $21 (reduced from $38)
- Melissa & Doug Safari Buddies hand puppets (set of 6), $17 (reduced from $38)
- Melissa & Doug Paw Patrol wooden ABC block truck, $19 (reduced from $33)
- Melissa & Doug Sunny Patch Flash Firefly Bug flashlight, $8 (reduced from $11)
- Melissa & Doug magnetic human body anatomy play set, $13 (reduced from $16)
You can also tap the button below to see all the Melissa and Doug toys on sale at Amazon today.
Get a "Stranger Things" Google Chromecast bundle for just $29 at Walmart
Here's a Black Friday streaming deal fans of "Stranger Things" won't want to miss -- Walmart is offering the Google Chromecast bundled with a "Stranger Things" Funko Pop! figure of Eleven for just $29.
Google Chromecast supports streaming in 4K resolution and features a voice remote.
Google Chromecast "Stranger Things" bundle, $29 (a $62 value)
Apple MacBook Pro Black Friday deal: Save $500 at Amazon now
If you're in the market for a new Apple MacBook Pro, now's the time to act -- Amazon has big Black Friday savings on MacBook Pro laptops right now.
A step up from the MacBook Air, the slightly weightier (three pounds) 14-inch MacBook Pro boasts a powerful active cooling system, which helps keep the 8-core CPU running fast. It delivers up to 21 hours of battery life on a single charge, and features a Retina display that's brighter than the MacBook Air.
14" Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 Chip, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $1,600 (regularly $1,999)
14" Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 chip, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD), $2,000 (regularly $2,499)
Amazon's new premium 4K smart TV is on sale for Black Friday
This Amazon Fire Omni QLED smart TV was just released last month, but Amazon already has it on sale for $200 off as an early Black Friday deal.
The Amazon Fire Omni TV features a QLED display with Dolby Vision IQ. It has an adaptive brightness feature to adjust the picture based on the lighting in the room. Plus, it doubles as an Echo with Amazon Alexa built in. Like the super trendy Samsung "The Frame" TV, these TVs act as a piece of wall art when not in use.
65" Amazon Fire Omni QLED TV, $600 (reduced from $800)
Our readers are going crazy for this $50 Walmart air fryer deal
Add a new digital air fryer to your kitchen arsenal ahead of Thanksgiving with this Walmart Black Friday deal: The 4.6-star-rated Gourmia air fryer toaster oven is half price. It's a CBS Essentials Black Friday bestseller.
This digital air fryer has 19 one-touch cooking functions, including air fry, bake and dehydrate. It has a touchscreen and a preheat option. It's large enough to prepare a full 12-inch pizza or toast up to six slices of bread at a time.
Gourmia quart digital air fryer toaster oven with french doors, $50 (reduced from $99)
Get an outdoor patio heater for less than $100 ahead of Black Friday
You'll be hard pressed to find a better Black Friday patio heater deal than this one.
Spend more time outdoors this fall and winter with a propane patio heater. This 48,000 BTU model by Mainstays features an anti-tilt safety device. Rated 4.3 stars.
Flash toy deal: Squishmallows are up to 53% off at Amazon today
Squishmallows are some of the hottest toys of the holiday season for little kids. Put even more cuddly goodness under the Christmas tree this year with this Amazon deal: The retailer has Squishmallows for up to 53% off today, with prices starting at just $7.49.
Tap the button below to see all the sale-priced Squishmallows on Amazon.
Gift alert: Save $60 on Embark dog DNA tests at Chewy's Black Friday sale
Attention pet owners (and those shopping for pet owners): Chewy's Black Friday sale is on now. You can save up to 40% on toys for cats and dogs, up to 40% on pet apparel, up to 40% on pet tech, and up to 30% on pet beds, crates and cat trees.
One featured Chewy Black Friday deal worth checking out: You can save $60 on an Embark dog home DNA test.
Learn more about your furriest of friends! The Embark dog DNA test screens for 350 dog breeds and tests for more than 215 genetic health risks (such as glaucoma and degenerative myelopathy). You can even find and connect with your pet's relatives. Results are sent in two to four weeks. Rated 4.5 stars.
Embark Dog DNA Test, $139 (reduced from $199)
This Walmart Black Friday deal on the Samsung Jet Bot robot vacuum is absolutely bonkers
Walmart has an absolutely crazy Black Friday deal on the Samsung Jet Bot robot vacuum. Originally priced at $1,299, you can get this 4.5-star-rated Samsung robot vacuum for $249 at Walmart.
This is an absolutely unbeatable deal on an excellent robot vacuum. It uses LiDAR to create room maps; you can use the accompanying app to create no-go zones for the vacuum to avoid. The Samsung Jet Bot robot vacuum is smart enough to identify what floor type it's on so it can adjust its suction accordingly.
Amazon has Black Friday deals on gaming chairs
Here's a Black Friday find for those looking for a new gaming chair or office chair. The Respawn 110 has that sleek gaming chair shape with ergonomic support in neutral grey color that won't distract on Zoom calls.
Amazon has a Black Friday deal on a 4.3-star-rated gaming chair worth checking out. The height-adjustable Respawn 110 gaming chair reclines up to 135 degrees and supports up to 275 pounds.
Samsung Galaxy Live Buds are marked down to the lowest price we've seen this year
Samsung Galaxy Live Buds are marked down as part of Walmart's Deals for Days sale. We've seen these popular earbuds on sale for around $99 at other early Black Friday sales, but right now you can get them for the lowest price of the year at only $69.
The Samsung Galaxy Live earbuds are available at the deepest discount we've seen this holiday season. Samsung designed these earbuds with 12mm speakers and a form factor that allows them to deliver spacious sound quality, resulting in an immersive, concert-like experience. Fans of live shows may want a pair.
Save up to $1,000 on Samsung 'The Frame', our bestselling TV of 2022
Right now you can get a killer Black Friday deal on Samsung 'The Frame', CBS Essentials' bestselling 4K TV of 2022. The television is designed to blend into your living room, functioning as a piece of art when you're not using it to watch your favorite shows.
Samsung 'The Frame' is rated 4.7 stars at Best Buy.
Black Friday sale: Save 40% on 7 For All Mankind jeans
Go high fashion this holiday with a new pair of designer jeans from 7 For All Mankind. The company is offering 40% off select bestsellers with code SHOPEARLY. Plus, you can get an extra 25% off sale styles.
Wayfair Black Friday deal: Save big on a KitchenAid semi-automatic espresso machine
Wayfair is having its own Black Friday sale today, with deals on all sorts of great kitchen appliances. One of our favorite Wayfair Black Friday deals for aesthetic-minded kitchens: You can save $120 on a gorgeous metal KitchenAid semi-automatic espresso machine.
This quality, sleek espresso machine from KitchenAid heats water to the perfect temperature in just 40 seconds, so you can quickly make lattes, cappuccinos and more cafe drinks at home.
"I LOVE this little red machine," raves one Wayfair reviewer.
KitchenAid semi-automatic espresso machine, $330 (reduced from $450)
Save an extra 20% on bulk household essentials at Amazon
Don't have access to Costco, Sam's Club or BJ's Wholesale Club? No worries -- it's easy to stock up on essentials at Amazon. Thanks to the Amazon Stock Up and Save sale, Amazon Prime members can save an extra 20% when you buy $50 worth of household goods at Amazon. Now's the perfect time to stock up on bulk-sized paper towels, kitchen bags, pet training pads and so much more for the coming holidays.
Tap the button below to shop Amazon's Stock up and Save sale.
How to get a PlayStation 5 in time for Christmas
Last year, it was all but impossible to find a PS5 in your local big box store. It's a bit easier in 2022, but your best bet for scoring a PlayStation 5 console is still going to be online.
To get a PS5 at Amazon, you don't need to be online at a specific time or frantically smash the refresh button on your browser. Instead, Amazon has an invitation-based system -- you click a button to tell Amazon you're interested in buying a PS5 when it's available, and the company will email you when it finally is. (Your new PS5 will be reserved for a short time.)
If you're trying to maximize your odds of getting a PlayStation 5 console, we recommend keeping an eye out for a PS5 gaming bundle. Your odds of getting a PS5 increase with each invitation you request, so why not go through and request an invite for them all? You won't be charged for a PlayStation 5 console until you actually buy one.