#BetterTogether: Class Act with Chris Wragge kicks off 13-hour dance-a-thon at Cardinal Spellman High School in the Bronx

By Chris Wragge

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Class Act with Chris Wragge is at Cardinal Spellman High School in the Bronx to help kick off their dance-a-thon.

The 13-hour event raises money for the school's more than 50 clubs. 

See live updates below for the latest. 

 

Meet the man behind the decks

Class Act with Chris Wragge: Mr. Q leading Cardinal Spellman's dance-a-thon 06:29

Director of Clubs and Activities, Rick Quintana, has been providing great service to his students for the last 19 years.

Mr. Q, as the kids call him, will be DJing for 13 hours straight Friday. The kids love him, and they trust he can lift the dance to new heights.

By Chris Wragge
 

Join the party

class-act-cardinal-spellman-qr-code.gif
Class Act with Chris Wragge at Cardinal Spellman High School CBS2

By CBS New York Team
 

Sign up for a school visit

Does your high school have a special program, activity or event that you want us to know about? Let us know about it by filling out the form below. 

By CBS New York Team
