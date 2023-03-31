BetterTogether: Class Act with Chris Wragge kicks off 13-hour dance-a-thon at Cardinal Spellman High School in the Bronx

#BetterTogether: Class Act with Chris Wragge kicks off 13-hour dance-a-thon at Cardinal Spellman High School in the Bronxget the free app
NEW YORK -- Class Act with Chris Wragge is at Cardinal Spellman High School in the Bronx to help kick off their dance-a-thon.
The 13-hour event raises money for the school's more than 50 clubs.
See live updates below for the latest.
Meet the man behind the decks
Director of Clubs and Activities, Rick Quintana, has been providing great service to his students for the last 19 years.
Mr. Q, as the kids call him, will be DJing for 13 hours straight Friday. The kids love him, and they trust he can lift the dance to new heights.
Join the party
