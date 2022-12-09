Holiday deals live blog: Best deals you can still get at Walmart, Amazon and more, plus today's PS5 restocks

Holiday deals live blog: Best deals you can still get at Walmart, Amazon and more, plus today's PS5 restocksget the free app
Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over, but the 2022 holiday deals season continues. CBS Essentials (that's us!) have launched this live blog to keep track of all the latest deals -- and the best deals -- available now.
Save at Walmart with this holiday free money deal
Attention, Walmart shoppers: We found a free money deal at the big box retailer that's not to be missed. Right now, Walmart will give you $10 off your first three orders at Walmart.com when you choose in-store pick-up or same-day delivery (with a $50 minimum purchase). Just use code HOLIDAY10 at checkout.
This offer expires Dec. 31, 2022.
The Fire TV Stick Lite is 33% off now on Amazon
Sure, the Fire TV Stick Lite is the Amazon streaming stick with the least frills, but it's also Amazon's most affordable streaming stick. Plus, it's even more affordable right now with this sweet holiday deal.
With the Fire Stick Lite, you can stream TV shows and movies in full HD and enjoy some Alexa-enabled voice controls. If you're looking for the cheapest way to stream on an older TV, the Fire TV Stick Lite is a great option.
Fire TV Stick Lite, $20 (reduced from $30)
Save $100 on the Apple AirPods Max headphones
Looking for a great deal on a popular holiday gift? Right now, you can save $100 on the Apple AirPods Max headphones on Amazon.
Apple AirPods Max use active noise-cancellation technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening. They come in a variety of colors including blue, green, red and silver. They're also compatible with Siri.
Apple AirPods Max, $450 (regularly $549)
Samsung smartphone deal: Get a free memory upgrade and up to $600 trade-in credit on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is on sale now during the Discover Samsung sale. If you order the smartphone now you can get a free memory upgrade to 512GB, a $50 Samsung credit and up to $600 in enhanced trade-in credits. With an eligible trade-in, you can score the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 for as low as $299.
The new Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers enhanced charging support, an upgraded processor chip and some notable camera upgrades. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 includes two rear cameras -- a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide. The rear cameras convert to front-facing selfie cameras with a flip of the phone. The Galaxy Flip 4's Flexcam camera captures vivid photos at a wide range of angles. It also offers a mode to capture better photos at night.
The smartphone features a 6.7-inch foldable display screen with Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. This upgraded Gorilla Glass offers improved scratch resistance and durability. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 supports 25 W wired charging and features 15 W wireless charging support, another upgrade from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (unlocked, 512 GB with $50 Samsung certificate, $299 and up (reduced from $1,060)
Discover Samsung Deal of the Day: $600 off the 49" Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor
If you're looking for a truly immersive gaming experience, check out this super-wide, curved monitor. It's on sale now during the Discover Samsung sale.
The Samsung Odyssey G9 features an HD QLED display, 2-millisecond response rate and 240 Hz refresh rate. This is a great opportunity to get a huge screen and great specs for a major discount.
49" Samsung Odyssey G9 4K gaming monitor, $900 (reduced from $1,500)
Get this Wyze robot vacuum with room mapping for only $149 at Walmart
Looking for a top-of-the-line robot vacuum without the premium price tag? Check out this robovac deal. The Wyze robot vacuum, now less than half price at Walmart, features LIDAR navigation.
The sensor on top of the vacuum maps your home, so you can create no-go zones on the accompanying app and have more control over cleanings. It's able to handle height gaps of up to 0.8 inches, so it can easily transition between carpets and hardwood floors.
The Wyze robot vacuum has 2,100 Pa of suction and a 4.4-star rating at Walmart.
Wyze robot vacuum, $149 (reduced from $329)
Get a 'better than Black Friday' price on the bestselling Cosori air fryer on Amazon
The 4.7-star-rated Cosori air fryer is a No. 1 Amazon bestseller -- and incredibly popular with CBS Essentials readers, too. Right now, you can get one for $80 after coupon, a better price than we've seen for the same model on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
The bestselling Cosori air fryer features nine different cooking functions that prepare your food at the best temperature and time for the most crisp and crunch. According to the brand, the 5-quart basket is the right size to make two chicken breasts or up to 2 pounds of French fries. The non-stick air fryer basket is removable and dishwasher safe. The top-rated air fryer heats up to 450ºF.
"I've used it several times already to cook wings, fish, shrimp, and I even cooked a New York strip in it," says one Amazon reviewer about this compact, space-saving Cosori air fryer. "The steak was evenly cooked to a perfect medium well temp, just the way I like it. It was juicy, had a little char on the edges, tender and delicious."
Plus, they note, "cleaning is a breeze. No, seriously, you cannot get any better than this."
Cosori 5-quart air fryer, $80 after coupon (reduced from $100)
The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are still on sale at Amazon
If you missed out on Amazon's Cyber Monday AirPods deal, don't worry. You can still get a good deal on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds.
The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.
The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods. Users will also get a new extra-small tip with their AirPods. The case did get a notable design upgrade with a new lanyard loop and a built-in speaker to help track the location of your AirPods case.
The PS5 is in stock at Walmart today
Here's your latest chance to snag a PS5 console to put under the Christmas tree: Walmart has the Sony PS5 God of War Ragnarok bundle in stock right now. Seriously. There's no wait, no Walmart+ membership requirement, and no markup, so grab one while you can.
Walmart Deals for Days: The best Roku TV deals you can still get
Looking for the perfect budget TV? Head over to Walmart -- the retailer has restocked a number of its bestselling budget Roku smart TVs. No matter what size you need, there's a deal for you.
Here's a list of the best Roku TV deals and rollbacks at Walmart. As of publication, all these deals are still available:
- 24" Onn Roku 720p HDTV, $88 (reduced from $138)
- 32" Onn Roku 720p HDTV, $108 (reduced from $144)
- 32" TCL Roku 3-Series 720p HDTV, $118 (reduced from $148)
- 32" TCL Roku 3-Series 1080p HDTV, $148 (reduced from $250)
- 42" Onn Roku 1080p HDTV, $158 (reduced from $248)
- 43" Hisense Roku 720p HDTV, $198 (reduced from $249)
- 50" Philips Roku 4K UHDTV, $198
- 50" Onn Roku 4K UHDTV, $238 (reduced from $268)
- 50" TCL Roku 4-Series 4K UHDTV, $248
- 55" TCL Roku 4-Series 4K UHDTV, $278
- 58" Hisense Roku 4K UHDTV, $298 (reduced from $338)
- 65" TCL Roku 4-Series 4K UHDTV, $378
This deal won't last: Get a 75-inch Vizio QLED 4K smart TV for $698
Upgrade your living room television in time for the holidays with this can't miss Walmart deal: You can get a 75-inch Vizio QLED 4K TV with Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built in for $698.
This 4.6-star-rated television features 4K upscaling with Dolby Vision HDR, 32 active dimming zones, pixel-level brightness adjustment, and a gaming mode designed to reduce lag. Includes a voice remote.
We've seen most Walmart TV deals sell out really fast this season, so if you're interested in scoring a top-rated Vizio television at a big discount, you'll want to act now.
75" Vizio 4K QLED, $698 (reduced from $998)
Drew Barrymore's Beautiful cookware line is on deep discount at Walmart now
Walmart has a kitchen cookware deal at its holiday sale that's not to be missed. Right now you can get a 20-piece non-stick cookware set designed by Drew Barrymore for $119. That's a savings of $80.
The 20-piece Beautiful cookware set with a ceramic non-stick coating is oven safe to 500ºF and compatible with induction cooktops. It includes an 8-inch fry pan, 10-inch fry pan, 3-quart sauté pan, 3-quart saucepan, 2-quart saucepan, 5-quart Dutch oven and steamer insert, five cooking utensils and four cookware protectors.
The set is available in four aesthetically pleasing colors, all with gold handles. Dishwasher safe but hand wash recommended. Rated 4.9 stars at Walmart.
20-piece Drew Barrymore Beautiful kitchen cookware set, $119 (reduced from $199)
How to get an Our Place Always Pan for only $99 right now
If an Our Place Always Pan has been on your wishlist, now is the time to strike: Some colors are reduced to only $99, even after Black Friday. Buy this excellent holiday gift below.
Designed to do the work of eight cookware pieces, the Always Pan can be used to braise, sear, steam, strain, saute, fry, boil and serve. And it will look great in your kitchen while doing it.
Complete with a steamer basket and beechwood spatula, this gorgeous pan is available in six color variations that are currently on sale for only $99.
How to score a toy wood blocks set for 62% off
You can't beat this deal on the Melissa & Doug 100-piece wood blocks set for your little one this holiday season.
This colorful block set provides hours of building for young hands. Its blocks come in four different colors and nine shapes. It's ideal for ages 2 and up.
Melissa & Doug 100 piece wood blocks set, $11 (reduced from $28)
Walmart deal of the day: This 4.6-star-rated robot vacuum is on sale for $85
We've seen lots of deals on robot vacuums this holiday season, but Walmart's latest robot vacuum deal is absolutely absurd. You can get a 4.6-star-rated iHome robot vacuum cleaner with mapping for just $85.
The Wi-Fi enabled iHome AutoVac Juno features 2,000 Pa of suction and a 100-minute run time. It features mapping technology and cleans your floors and carpets in neat rows. Use your smartphone to control the vacuum, or to schedule cleanings.
Walmart toy deal: Put a ride-on Chevy truck under the Christmas tree for just $240
Does one of the kids on your shopping list love trucks? Why not gift them one this year? Walmart is offering this officially licensed Chevy pick-up ride-on truck for just $240 -- a savings of more than 50%.
This 12V Chevrolet ride-on truck features working headlights, a functional horn, push-button start and shock absorbers. There's a built-in aux input and USB port so it can play music.
No worries if your little one is too young to drive it -- the pint-sized Chevy pick-up includes a remote control that parents can use to operate it from afar. (Two AAA batteries are required.) Recommended for kids up to 5 years of age.
Get warm and cozy this Christmas with this Amazon space heater deal
Stay comfortable this winter with a new space heater. Amazon is offering a deal on the 4.6-star-rated Lasko oscillating space heater, with a coupon deal on it as a bonus. It's like doubling up on the savings.
This 1500-watt heater by Lasko features a digital display, two (quiet) heat settings and an included remote. Built-in safety features keep the space heater from overheating. Measures 22.5 inches tall.
Amazon reviewers recommend it for rooms that may not have traditional heating, such as basements or four-seasons rooms. "In 30 degree weather our hot water baseboard heat is not enough to keep [our four-season] room warm, but with this heater it gets toasty in there. It does a wonderful job. Fast heat output."
Lasko oscillating ceramic tower heater, $58 (reduced from $70)
December is here, which means you can pick up a 2022 Advent calendar at a deep discount
December is Advent calendar season. If you haven't picked one up yet, there's good news -- a lot of the best Advent calendars of 2022 are on sale now at Walmart and Amazon.
Walmart Advent calendar deals:
- Harry Potter Lego advent calendar, $29 (reduced from $45)
- Lego Friends 2022 Advent calendar, $21 (reduced from $35)
- Lego Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy 2022 Advent calendar, $24 (reduced from $45)
- Lego Friends 2022 Advent calendar, $21 (reduced from $35)
- Reese's Peanut Butter 2022 Advent calendar, $16 (reduced from $25)
- BeautySpaceNK premium beauty 2022 Advent calendar $50 (reduced from $135)
Amazon Advent calendar deals:
- Harry Potter Jelly Belly 2022 Advent calendar, $16 (reduced from $40)
- Shocking science 2022 Advent calendar, $30 after coupon (reduced from $35)
- Single serve tea 2022 Advent calendar, $40 (reduced from $60)
- Wufers dog treat 2022 Advent calendar, $30 (reduced from $60)
- Disney's Encanto Madrigal Family 2022 Advent calendar, $20 (reduced from $40)
Today's best free money deal: Save $10 on your first three pick-up orders at Walmart
Attention Walmart shoppers: We found a free money deal at the big box retailer that's not to be missed. Right now, Walmart will give you $10 off your first three orders when you place an order at Walmart.com for in-store pick-up or same-day delivery (with a $50 minimum order.) Just use code HOLIDAY10 at checkout.
This offer expires Dec. 31.
This Bowflex SelectTech dumbell alternative is under $100 at Walmart
Looking to get in better shape for the holidays, or get a head start on your New Year's resolution? Walmart is offering quite the deal on the FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbells. Originally $200, you can get one for $89 during Cyber Week.
The 4.4-star-rated FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbell can be adjusted from 5 to 52.5 pounds in 2.5-pound increments. An anti-slip handle and safety lock keep plates in place during your workout. Comes with a storage rack.
At this price, why not pick up a set of two?
FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbells, $89 (reduced from $200)
Today's best deal on pooping turtles (no, really)
Looking for a great toy deal? Amazon just marked down this pooping turtle value pack to the lowest price we've ever seen it -- $22.
The Little Live Pets Gotta Go Turdle is a battery-powered toy that's sure to be one of the hottest Christmas gifts of 2022. The 13.4-inch-tall turtle value pack comes with a bib and some Turdle food. You feed your Gotta Go Turdle, and then shortly after, the toy sings "Uh oh, gotta go!" You then place it on the included toilet, which it poops into. The so-called magic poop can be reclaimed from the water and turned back into Turdle food when dried.
The 4.3-star-rated Little Live Pets Gotta Go Turdle is wildly popular with Amazon reviewers, who say it's great for potty training. Writes one: "Bought this for my 3 year old great grandson for his birthday and he loved it!"
"It's very hilarious to know he has to go," writes another verified Amazon buyer.
Little Live Pets Gotta Go Turdle value pack, $22 (reduced from $35)
Walmart Deals for Days: Get a 65" Roku 4K TV for $328 while supplies last
Looking to upgrade your television in time for Christmas? Walmart is the place to go for the best TV deals this season. Case in point: Right now you can get an RCA-branded 65" Roku 4K TV for just $328 at Walmart Deals for Days.
We've seen just about every Walmart TV deal sell out this season, so if you're tempted by this $300 Roku TV deal, grab it now while you can.
Walmart is practically giving away this mini-fridge for $28 during its Deals for Days sale
Here's the perfect addition for your office space, bedroom or bathroom: A space-saving mini-fridge. It's only $28 right now at Walmart -- a truly bonkers deal.
Walmart reviewers say this LCD-illuminated fridge is the perfect size for storing skin care items. "Not only is the price affordable but it's also a LED mirror. Says one reviewer: "When I saw this product in store I instantly wanted it, but I was skeptical if it would actually chill my things. But it does!"
Personal chiller LED lighted mini-fridge with glass door, $28 (reduced from $40)
The iRobot Roomba i1+ is just $288
If you missed out on yesterday's Cyber Monday sales, don't worry. You can still score some major deals on robot vacuums, including an iRobot Roomba for $288.
The iRobot Roomba i1+ is majorly discounted right now.
This smart robot vacuum uses floor-tracking sensors to clean in neat rows. The home gadget's multi-surface rubber brushes auto-adjust to different floor types and avoid getting tangled with pet hair. This robot vac also empties on its own. The iRobot Roomba i1+ comes with an iRobot Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal that allows the i1+ to empty itself for up to 60 days.
Connect your iRobot Roomba to Wi-Fi to control it remotely via the iRobot app.
"I absolutely love my iRobot," wrote a Walmart customer who purchased the device. "This is literally life changing. I have a dog that sheds A LOT. I used to have to vacuum everyday to keep up with all my dogs hair on the floor. Now I just run my iRobot everyday and it saves me so much time and energy. This vacuum is so easy to use. You literally press one button on the machine to turn it on or you can use the app on your phone. It navigates around your house on its own and maps your floors so that it remembers where to clean the next time. The vacuum goes to the tower and empties itself when it's full and it also charges on its own at the base."
iRobot Roomba i1+, $288 (regularly $530)
More Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals you can still get today
Get a top-rated stroller for $90 off
Named Selfie because of its clever, self-closing feature, the 14-pound Peg Perego stroller offers the lightweight convenience of an umbrella stroller along with features more commonly found in full-size models. This model includes a reclining seat, foldable canopy and spacious basket. Peg Perego car seats and ride-on boards are sold separately.
This stroller supports up to 48 pounds.
Peg Perego Selfie stroller, $360 (regularly $450)
The best stroller deals you can get right now: Plus shop Uppababy Vista, Mockingbird, more
Save $110 on the Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV
Cyber Monday is over, but you can still get a sweet deal on this Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV.
The Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K experience with support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10 and HLG. This smart TV is a must-have for Alexa owners. You can go entirely remote free and ask Alexa to play live TV, stream your favorite TV shows and movies, check sports scores, set timers and reminders, start video calls and more.
The Amazon Fire TV Omni series gives you access to over 1 million movies and TV episodes, plus the streaming platforms you subscribe to. Want to broadcast whatever's on your phone right into your living room? Use the TV's Airplay function to share videos, photos and music from your compatible smart devices to your Fire TV.
The Amazon Fire TV Omni series is available in multiple sizes. Prices vary.
65" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $720 (reduced from $830)
The Theragun Pro is $200 off right now at Best Buy
The best deal on the Theragun Pro is happening today.
The fitness device is $200 off right now at Best Buy.
Theragun Pro is a professional-grade device constructed for physical therapists, trainers and other professionals, but it's also great for athletes, however amateur. Like the Theragun Elite, it is equipped with an OLED screen and a customizable speed range of 1,750 to 2,400 PPMs (percussions per minute) with three presets. However, instead of 40 pounds of force, the Pro boasts 60 and is the only model with an adjustable arm, allowing for easier use.
The Theragun Pro comes with six attachments: a dampener, standard ball, wedge, thumb, cone and super soft tip. A two-year warranty (compared to just one with the less expensive models) makes it more appealing for anyone who might use the gadget daily.
Theragun Pro, $400 (reduced from $599)
Save on the Apple iPad Air 5 today at Walmart
Walmart is rolling back the price of the 4.8-star-rated Apple iPad Air 5.
Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple's turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple's Liquid Retina display.
Choose from five colors.
Wayfair deal alert: Get this Cuisinart coffee maker for only $100
Looking for a budget-friendly coffee maker? Then Wayfair has just the deal for you! This Cuisinart Perfectemp 14-cup coffee maker is on sale now for only $100.
This programmable 14-cup coffee maker by Cuisinart is great for busy households that prefer traditional drip coffee. You can adjust the flavor and temperature settings to fit your preferences and then set it to brew at the desired time so your coffee is ready when you get up.
Cuisinart Perfectemp 14-cup coffee maker, $100 (reduced from $185)
Enjoy major savings on this Lavazza espresso machine (and compatible pods)
Looking for the perfect compact espresso machine for your dorm, apartment or home office? Check out this deal on the Lavazza Blue mini single-serve espresso machine.
This compact espresso machine is still on sale after Cyber Monday. The espresso machine offers simple touch controls and programmable brewing options.
This mini espresso machine works with Lavazza Blue capsule pods (which you can still get for up to 30% off during Lavazza's Cyber Week sale)
Lavazza Blue mini single-serve espresso machine, $115 (reduced from $185)
Post-Cyber Monday deal: Score Samsung Galaxy Live Buds for $100 off
Cyber Monday may be over, but you can still get this hot deal on the Samsung Galaxy Live earbuds at Walmart. For a limited time, you can save $100 on these top-rated earbuds.
The Samsung Galaxy Live earbuds are available at the deepest discount we've seen this holiday season. Samsung designed these earbuds with 12mm speakers and a form factor that allows them to deliver spacious sound quality, resulting in an immersive, concert-like experience. Fans of live shows may want a pair.
Samsung Galaxy Live Buds, $49 (reduced from $149)
Walmart has a ton of great PS5 games on sale for Cyber Monday
PlayStation 5 consoles are difficult to find in stock today. But if you're lucky enough to already have a PS5 console, there's an amazing number of Cyber Monday video game deals to take advantage of today. Here's just a small sampling of the PS5 deals at Walmart today.
PS5 Games on sale at Walmart:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, $55 (reduced from $70)
- The Last of Us: Part 1, $50 (reduced from $70)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, $32 (reduced from $60)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human, $36 (reduced from $40)
- Ratchet and Clank: A Rift Apart, $58 (reduced from $65)
- Horizon Forbidden West Launch Edition, $35 (reduced from $70)
- Gotham Knights, $35 (reduced from $70)
- Gran Turismo 7, $35 (reduced from $70)
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, $35 (reduced from $60)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, $20 (reduced from $40)
- MLB The Show 22, $20 (reduced from $70)
- FIFA 23, $35 (reduced from $70)
- NBA 2K23, $35 (reduced from $70)
- WWE 2K22, $39 (reduced from $55)
Paramount Plus Cyber Monday deal: Get half-off a year of Paramount Plus
If you love Paramount content such as CBS, MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon or anything related to "Star Trek," then Paramount+ might be for you. To kick off the holiday season this Cyber Monday, Paramount+ is offering half off all annual subscriptions, no matter the tier. Get the Essential plan for just $25 for the year, or go ad-free with the Premium plan for just $50 annually.
Paramount+ and CBS Essentials are both subsidiaries of Paramount.
Paramount+ also provides new subscribers a 7-day free trial.
Paramount+, $25 and up per year (reduced from $50 and up)
What to watch on Paramount Plus right now: 'Fantasy Football'
Callie's dad is a running back for the Atlanta Falcons who's been off his game lately. But everything changes when Callie receives a magical copy of EA SPORTS Madden NFL 23 and starts playing as her dad in the game. Now, her dad's career is in her hands -- but will Callie fumble the ball?
Cyber Monday deal: Get Wrangler jeans for $12 each at Walmart
Cyber Monday is the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe -- Walmart has a ton of basics on deep discount at its Deals for Days sale. Case in point: You can get a new pair of Wrangler Rustler relaxed fit jeans for just $12.
These Wrangler jeans are available in three colors: dark stonewash, light stonewash and tinted dark. Sizes range from 29 x 30 up to 50 x 30.
Cyber Monday streaming deal: Get Peacock Premium for just $1 per month
Peacock is NBCUniversal's streaming service that, unlike other streaming services on this list, offers a totally free, ad-supported tier that grants access to a limited number of titles in the Peacock library. Bonus tip for the holiday season: you can stream every new Hallmark holiday movie on the Hallmark Channel through Peacock.
Right now, you can score Peacock's $5 per month tier for just $1 with the code "SAVEBIG" -- saving you $4 each month.
What to watch on Peacock right now: 'Nope'
Jordan Peele's latest blockbuster follows two siblings struggling to run their family's horse ranch in Southern California. When the pair discovers a UFO lurking just above their land, a dangerous opportunity presents itself. Starring "Get Out" actor Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun from "The Walking Dead" and former Nickelodeon star Keke Palmer, "Nope" is now available to stream on Peacock.
Cyber Monday streaming deal: Get Hulu for just $2 per month
Hulu was an early giant of the streaming world, and is currently known for hosting new episodes of TV shows within 24 hours of a primetime premiere, unlike other platforms such as Netflix, where subscribers often have to wait until a season is finished and binge it all in just a few sessions.
Today (Nov. 28) is the last day to get Hulu's ad-supported tier for just $2 per month for the entire year -- that's just $24 for a full year of access to Hulu's huge library.
And if you think that deal is good, wait until you hear this: For Cyber Monday, you can combine the $2 per month ad-supported Hulu deal with Hulu's Disney+ add-on for just $3 extra per month. That brings your total for access to both Hulu and Disney shows and movies to just $5 per month for the entire year, saving you $72. But act fast, this streaming deal ends today.
Save $230 on this Hisense TV during the Amazon Cyber Monday sale
In the market for a new 4K TV? Then check out this deal on the Hisense U6 series 4K fire TV.
This TV offers great picture quality at an affordable price. It includes Dolby Vision HDR and quantum dot Wide color gamut technology for accurate color and clear picture quality. Amazon Fire TV is built-in to the Hisense fire TV, so you can easily access all of your favorite programs from Paramount+, Hulu and more.
Hisense U6 series 4K fire TV, $300 (reduced from $530)
This 2-in-1 Bissell robot vacuum and wet mop is 43% off during Amazon Cyber Monday sale
If you have a pet at home, you'll want to check out this 2-in-1 wet mop and robot vacuum. It can pick up pet hair from your carpet and mop up muddy paw prints from hardwood or tile floors.
This robotic multitasker from Bissell mops and vacuums, switching between two tanks to clean every type of surface in your home. It even pairs with the Bissell app to start and schedule cleanings.
Bissell SpinWave Plus 2-in-1 Robotic Mop and Vac, $230 (reduced from $400)
Amazon Cyber Monday deals: Save over $200 on this self-emptying robot vacuum
Robot vacuums are great at picking up crumbs, dirt and pet hair from your carpet. However, it can be a pain to constantly have to stop and empty the bin while your robot vacuum is cleaning. Thankfully, the Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum can empty itself.
This 4.6-star-rated robot vacuum by Roborock comes with serious smarts: It uses LiDAR navigation to create an editable map of your home, so it knows not to bump into furniture or tumble down steps. It supports app- and voice-based controls. The Roborock Q5+ comes complete with a 2.5-liter filtered cleaning station that promises seven weeks of hands-free cleaning before it requires emptying.
Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum, $480 (reduced from $700)
Save $50 on these Treblab over-ear headphones during the Amazon Cyber Monday sale
Amazon is offering a deep discount on these top-rated headphones during the Amazon Cyber Monday sale.
The Treblab over-ear workout headphones feature advanced noise-canceling technology and great sound quality. They offer 35 hours of playtime per charge and recharge quickly. Save $50 on these over-ear headphones now before the sale ends.
Treblab over-ear workout headphones, $70 (reduced from $120)
Save $150 on the Theragun Pro for Cyber Monday
Theragun Pro is a professional-grade device constructed for physical therapists, trainers and other professionals, but it's also great for athletes, however amateur. Like the Theragun Elite, it is equipped with an OLED screen and a customizable speed range of 1,750 to 2,400 PPMs (percussions per minute) with three presets. However, instead of 40 pounds of force, the Pro boasts 60 and is the only model with an adjustable arm, allowing for easier use.
The Theragun Pro comes with six attachments: a dampener, standard ball, wedge, thumb, cone and super soft tip. A two-year warranty (compared to just one with the less expensive models) makes it more appealing for anyone who might use the gadget daily.
Theragun Pro, $450 (reduced from $599)
Amazon Cyber Monday sale: Save $800 on this 4K LG smart TV
Shopping for a new TV this Cyber Monday? Then you won't want to miss this great deal on an LG smart TV.
This 4K smart TV with Alexa built in has a 65-inch OLED display. The LG TV adjusts your viewing and audio settings automatically to provide the best viewing experience, no matter what you are watching. It is also a popular choice for gaming due to its 120 Hz refresh rate and gaming mode feature.
65" LG OLED B1 Series Alexa built-in 4K smart TV, $1,500 (regularly $2,297)
Save $100 on the Google Pixel 7 for Cyber Monday
The new Google Pixel 7 has a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with improved brightness. The device offers up to a 72-hour battery life when using Extreme Battery Saver mode. The Google Pixel 7 includes Google's new Tensor G2 processor for improved performance. The chip provides enhanced voice assistant functionality.
Google announced a slew of security and privacy updates including the Titan M2 security chip. The Google Pixel 7 includes five years of guaranteed security updates. The device features a protected computing feature to give Google Pixel users increased data privacy and a built-in VPN.
Here are the best deals at the Walmart Deals for Days Cyber Monday sale
Cyber Monday is finally here, which means Walmart has one last batch of must-see Cyber Monday deals available now. It's your last chance to save big at the Walmart Deals for Days sale this November.
Here's a quick look at some of the best deals you can get:
- Apple TV HD (32 GB), $59 (reduced from $99)
- The Pioneer Woman 11-piece knife set, $30 (reduced from $49)
- 50" QLED Roku 4K TV, $288 (reduced from $378)
- Magical Mixies Misting Cauldron toy, $45 (reduced from $64)
- Barbie Malibu House playset, $50 (reduced from $99)
- Ancestry DNA Genetic Ethnicity, $49 (reduced from $119)
- 18-piece Rubbermaid food storage set, $24 (reduced from $44)
- 55" Elements 4K outdoor TV, $998 (reduced from $1,298)
- Keurig K-Compact single-serve K-cup coffee maker, $49 (reduced from $89)
- Echelon Sport exercise rower, $297 (reduced from $497)
Many of these deals, like other Walmart Deals for Days sale items, are likely to sell out. So don't waste time -- head to the Walmart Cyber Monday sale and start shopping now.
Apple AirPods are $79 at Amazon for Cyber Monday
We've found the most budget-friendly Apple AirPods deal during Amazon's Cyber Monday sale. You can get the 4.8-star-rated second generation Apple AirPods for $79 -- less than half their usual price.
These AirPods boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection for full immersion when enjoying movies and music.
Best Buy Cyber Monday deal: Save $500 on a Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 laptop
Get a great Cyber Monday deal on a powerful Samsung two-in-one laptop: The Galaxy Book Pro 360 has an Intel i7 processor, 16 GB of memory and a whopping 1 TB of storage. The vibrant 15.6" AMOLED touchscreen is designed to reduce eye strain. The battery lasts up to 20 hours on a single charge.
Includes an S Pen for note taking and drawing.
15.6" Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360, $1,000 (reduced from $1,500)
Apple AirPods Pro 2 are on sale at Amazon for Cyber Monday
Don't buy the new second generation Apple AirPods Pro through Apple -- Amazon has the best price right now. You can get the Apple AirPods Pro 2 for $200, a savings of $50. That's the best price we've seen for these 4.7-star-rated earbuds, ever.
The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.
This 26-piece Rubbermaid container set is only $8 during Walmart's Cyber Monday sale
Now this is a Cyber Monday deal!
During Walmart's Deals for Days sale, you can buy this 26-piece Rubbermaid container set for just $8. This budget-friendly, BPA-free, dishwasher-safe set has all of the food storage you could ever need.
For just $8, you get four 0.5-cup containers, two 1.25-cup containers, two 2-cup containers, two 5-cup containers, one 5.5-cup rectangle container, one 7-cup container and one 8.5-cup rectangle container. All containers come with vented lids. Choose from two colors.
Rubbermaid EasyFindLids 26-piece plastic food storage container set, $8
The Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle is just $299 for Cyber Monday
Walmart is offering $100 off a Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle during its Cyber Monday Deals for Days sale.
Shop Walmart's Cyber Monday sale and save $100 on the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle.
This Black Friday deal includes the Nintendo Switch system and Nintendo Switch dock in black, two Joy-Con controllers, two Joy-Con strap accessories, one Joy-Con grip, a Nintendo Switch AC adapter, the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe full game download insert and a three-month individual membership for Nintendo Switch Online.
Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle, $299 (regularly $399)
Walmart Deals for Days: Save $50 on this 4.9-star-rated 'The Pioneer Woman' cookware set this Cyber Monday
Walmart has all sorts of great kitchen deals at its Deals for Days Cyber Monday sale, but here's one of the best. Now, for Cyber Monday, you can get a 20-piece The Pioneer Woman cast aluminum cookware set for $99 -- a savings of $50.
This 20-piece cast aluminum cookware set by The Pioneer Woman includes an 8-inch frypan, two-quart saucepan with lid, five-quart Dutch oven with lid, four-quart Everyday Pan with lid, four felt protectors, 10-inch griddle, nylon spoon, slotted turner, ladle, spoon/lid rest, chef knife with sheath, paring knife with sheath and two cutting mats.
The cookware features a charcoal-colored speckled enamel exterior that won't fade; the interior is non-stick.
The colorful design goes perfectly with the rest of The Pioneer Woman's cookware line. Fortunately, a number of The Pioneer Woman cookware, bakeware, serving dishes and more are on sale at Walmart for Cyber Monday. So if you're looking to upgrade your kitchen -- or help someone else outfit a new one this holiday -- head to the Walmart Deals for Days sale and start shopping.
20-piece The Pioneer Woman cast aluminum cookware set, $99 (reduced from $150)
Cyber Monday deal: Samsung's 'The Frame' is up to $1,100 off at Walmart
Our bestselling Samsung "The Frame" smart TV is back on sale for Cyber Monday. The CBS Essentials bestseller is marked down at most retailers. But one retailer -- Walmart -- has a better deal than the others on this most-wanted picture frame TV.
When you're not streaming shows or movies on "The Frame," the 4K set displays preprogrammed artwork, from Picasso to Basquiat, on its matte screen. It can also display family vacation photos that you've uploaded to "The Frame" from your phone or USB flash drive. So, yes, this TV puts on a show whether it's on -- or off.
The 2022 model has the same gorgeous quantum-dot picture as the 2021 model. And like the 2021 model, the latest version upscales TV and movies to 4K. The 2022 "The Frame" boasts a new matte display with anti-glare, anti-reflection and anti-fingerprint properties.
55" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $998 (reduced from $1,500)
65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $1,449 (reduced from $2,000)
75" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $1,899 (reduced from $3,000)
This is your last chance to save up to $500 on a Saatva mattress
You're running out of time to save up to $500 on a Saatva mattress. The CBS Essentials staff-loved mattress brand has reached the final hours of its Black Friday sale. Almost all mattress styles are on sale at the retailer's site through tonight.
Hurry -- this deal ends soon!
The highly rated mattress is on sale for up to $500 off right now. The Solaire adjustable mattress in a split California king offers 50 firmness settings on both sides and claims to have virtually no motion transfer.
Saatva Solaire adjustable California split California king mattress, $4,550 (regularly $5,050)
Most Saatva mattresses are on sale for a few more hours.
If you're on the fence about buying one, you should try the CBS Essentials staff-loved Saatva Classic.
The popular mattress comes in two heights and various levels of firmness, ranging from plush soft to firm. It offers two layers of coils and a pillow top filled with memory foam for pressure relief. Saatva also provides a generous, risk-free trial period of 180 nights so you can sleep on your decision.
Saatva Classic mattress (twin), $735 (regularly $935)
Saatva Classic mattress (queen), $1,595 (regularly $1,695)
Saatva Classic mattress (king), $1,995 (regularly $2,195)
Walmart Cyber Monday: Walmart is practically giving away this $20 vacuum
Walmart has some seriously impressive Cyber Monday deals, including a top-rated vacuum for just $20. Yes, $20. Walmart is practically giving this super-affordable stick vacuum away.
If you're in the market for a new vacuum but not looking to splurge, then Walmart has you covered with this deal. The IonVac 3-in-1 corded stick vacuum is only $20 right now at Walmart.
This lightweight, corded stick vacuum has an impressive 4.9-star rating on Walmart's website. You can use the vacuum upright or remove the handle and use is as a handheld vacuum. It also comes with a slim nozzle for corners and other hard-to-reach areas.
"I need a lightweight vacuum because of my bad back...this one is amazing," wrote a Walmart customer. "The thin nozzle allows me to get all those small corners and under furniture where dog hair collects...It worked like a champ and didn't bother my back at all because it is so light. Tried the carpet attachment and it worked fantastic too. It even will work in your car. The vacuum is just what I wished for and I am super happy with it. It would make a great Christmas gift for seniors that are having a hard time with a regular vacuum."
IonVac 3-in-1 corded stick vacuum, $20 (reduced from $40)
Walmart's Cyber Monday sale has begun. These are the best deals you can shop right now
Amazon Cyber Weekend deal: Get the Nanit Pro baby monitoring system for $100 off
The 4.7-star-rated Nanit Pro baby monitor system is just $279 during Amazon's Cyber Weekend sale. That's $100 off the regular price.
Hurry -- these deals run through Monday, Nov. 28. Get your hands on an on-sale baby monitor while you still can.
The top-rated Nanit complete monitoring system includes an HD baby monitor with a nightlight built in, plus a monitor stand, a band that tracks breathing, and sheets with printed patterns that aid in movement tracking. The monitor features a 1080p camera and two-way audio. In addition to monitoring your baby's movements, the system's camera tracks your baby's growth.
Nanit pro complete monitoring system, $279 (reduced from $379)
The Google Pixel Watch is on sale now during the Best Buy Cyber Monday sale
The Google Pixel Watch is still a relatively new release, but Best Buy already has it marked down now as part of the Cyber Monday sale.
The Google Pixel Watch features a round body with customizable watch faces and tons of band options. It offers an all-day battery life, with up to 24 hours on a single charge. The Watch includes the Google Home App to adjust your thermostat or connect to your smart-home devices. You can play music, track fitness activity and receive notifications from a connected phone.
The Google Pixel Watch is the first Android smartwatch to include integrated Fitbit features. The watch's health features include heart-rate monitoring, workout tracking, sleep tracking and more. Google advised that fall detection will be available in 2023. Comes in black, silver and gold.
Google Pixel Watch, $300 (reduced from $350)
Amazon Cyber Weekend deal: Get this cooling weighted blanket for just $64 while you still can
Weighted blankets make excellent holiday gifts. They provide enhanced comfort and can help you sleep better. Right now, you can get this cooling weighted blanket from Luna for 49% off during the Amazon Cyber Weekend sale.
The Luna weighted blanket is made with high-quality, breathable cotton and premium glass beads. This cooling weighted blanket is available in full, queen and king sizes. Prices vary by size, weight and color.
This deal is exclusively for Amazon Prime members.
Luna cooling weighted blanket (queen), $64 (reduced from $125)
Amazon Cyber Weekend deal: Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz
Shop a top-rated Anastasia Beverly Hills brow tool on sale at Amazon's Cyber Weekend sales event. Brow Wiz is an ultra-slim, retractable eyebrow pencil for outlining and detailing brows. The 4.7-star-rated beauty tool is on sale during Amazon's Cyber Weekend deals.
Hurry -- Amazon's Cyber Weekend deals run through Monday, Nov. 28. Get your hands on an on-sale eyebrow pencil while you still can.
This Amazon deal is exclusively for Amazon Prime members. In fact, many Amazon Cyber Weekend deals are. That means you'll need to become an Amazon Prime member to access them.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz
An Amazon customer called this product the "natural brows MVP." "Perfect natural brows with ease!" they wrote. "Lasts all day, even through workouts and well worth the money."
This brow tool is available in 12 shades.
This deal is exclusively for Amazon Prime members.
The best Walmart Cyber Monday kitchen deals: Shop deals on The Pioneer Woman, Rubbermaid, Keurig and more
Walmart has some of the best Cyber Monday kitchen deals. The major retailer has rolled back the prices of cookware sets, glass and plastic food storage containers, coffee makers, air fryers and more from The Pioneer Woman, Rubbermaid and Keurig.
Keep reading to discover the best Cyber Monday kitchen deals that you can shop right now. Many of these deals are available on Nov. 27 at noon EST for Walmart+ members, and 7 p.m. EST for everyone else.
Hurry, these Cyber Monday deals won't last.
- The Pioneer Woman Blooming Bouquet aluminum non-stick cookware set, $49 (reduced from $60)
- Rubbermaid EasyFindLids 26-piece plastic food storage container set, $8
- The Pioneer Woman Fancy Flourish 20-piece bake and prep set, $20
- The Pioneer Woman 11-piece knife set, $30 (reduced from $49)
- 18-piece Rubbermaid glass food storage set, $24 (reduced from $44)
- Keurig K-Compact single-serve K-cup coffee maker, $49 (reduced from $89)
- Kalorik digital touch screen air fryer (8 qt), $49
- Ninja professional blender, $50 (reduced from $100)
- Vitamix 6500 blender, $399 (reduced from $580)
Walmart Cyber Monday: This 5-star-rated air fryer is just $49
Walmart's Cyber Monday deals include a five-star-rated air fryer for just $49. The Kalorik air fryer features seven preset functions. According to the brand, this eight-quart kitchen gadget can fit up to two pounds of fries, four chicken breasts, 16 chicken wings, four salmon filets or an eight-inch cake.
The device includes a removable, dishwasher-safe trivet and basket.
This eight-quart air fryer is on sale for $50 during Walmart's Cyber Monday deals.
"What I really like is the touch screen panel which is very easy to use and self-explanatory," wrote a Walmart customer. "The display is bright and the touch screen buttons are responsive. Tested on frozen fries from Whole Foods and the fries came out crispy and evenly cooked just how I like them! The basket and trivet are super easy to clean with warm water and a sponge. Looking forward to trying lots of different healthy air fried meals. I am very happy with this purchase!"
This air fryer deal is available on Nov. 27 at noon EST for Walmart+ members, and 7 p.m. EST for everyone else.
Kalorik digital touch screen air fryer (8 qt), $49
Walmart Cyber Monday: The Dyson V10 Absolute cordless vacuum is just $400 at Walmart
We found a Walmart Cyber Monday deal on a powerful cordless Dyson vacuum. The Dyson V10 Absolute cordless vacuum is just $400 during the retailer's Cyber Monday deals event.
The Dyson V10 Absolute cordless vacuum boasts the title of most powerful suction of any cord-free vacuum (tested to ASTM F558, against cord-free stick market). With a run time of up to 60 minutes when using a non-motorized tool, this lightweight cordless vacuum is engineered to pick up both large debris and fine dust.
This cordless vacuum can easily be turned into a handheld one, and comes with a motorbar cleaner head, soft roller cleaner head, hair screw tool, crevice tool, combination tool, mini soft dusting brush and docking station.
"In my 40 years of cleaning, I've never had a vacuum so light weight that has the power that this machine has," one reviewer raves. "I have a one-year old and can get all of my cleaning done while he's asleep because it's so quiet even when turned on max."
Dyson V10 Absolute cordless vacuum, $400 (reduced from $600)
Walmart Cyber Monday sale: Walmart is practically giving this Keurig brewer away
Making coffee is a snap in the Keurig K-Compact single serve coffee brewer -- it makes up to 10 ounces of coffee, hot chocolate, tea and more in less than a minute. Features a 36-ounce water reservoir.
Find it in five colors.
This deal, along with the rest of Walmart's Cyber Monday sales, will go live at 7 p.m. EST, but Walmart+ members can get early access starting at noon EST.
Keurig K-Compact single-serve K-cup coffee maker, $49 (reduced from $89)
Walmart Cyber Monday fitness deal alert: Get the Echelon exercise rower for only $297
The Echelon sport exercise rower features 32 levels of magnetic resistance and a built-in tablet holder (up to 12.9 inches). It easily folds up when not in use for easy storage.
Includes a 30-day free trial membership to Echelon Premiere, with more than 40 daily live and 15,000 on-demand fitness classes. (Echelon Premiere costs $34.99 per month after that; membership is not required to use the rower.)
This doorbuster deal goes live at 7 p.m. EST, but Walmart+ members can get early access starting at noon EST.
Echelon Sport exercise rower, $297 (reduced from $597)
This Barbie Malibu House play set is $50 during Walmart's Cyber Monday sale
Walmart's Cyber Monday sale is the perfect time to buy toys to gift for the holidays.
This two-story, 2-foot-wide Barbie dollhouse includes more than 25 decorative pieces.. and it's a whopping half off at Walmart Deals for Days. (Dolls not included.)
Barbie Malibu House playset, $50 (reduced from $99)
Save $700 on Samsung's 'The Terrace' outdoor TV during the Walmart Cyber Monday sale
Walmart is offering a Cyber Monday discount on the best-in-class, 4.6-star-rated Samsung Terrace outdoor TV. The 4K smart TV boasts a wide viewing angle, and an anti-glare screen that looks bright even in daylight. Rated IP55 water- and dust-resistant.
Walmart+ members will get access to this doorbuster deal seven hours before everyone else, so if you want to make sure that you don't miss out on this excellent discount, sign up for Walmart+ now.
55" Samsung The Terrace QLED outdoor 4K smart TV, $2,798 (reduced from $3,498)
Black Friday final hours: Save $1,500 on a Samsung smart refrigerator
It's the last few hours of Black Friday weekend. You're running out of time to score a Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub for $1,500 off.
The smart refrigerator has a 4.6-star rating and tons of positive reviews. The kitchen appliance is deeply discounted during Samsung's Cyber Monday sale.
But hurry, this deal will likely end soon.
This 4.6-star-rated Samsung refrigerator features a beverage center that gives you water in two different ways: You can choose from an internal dispenser or the built-in pitcher that automatically refills. There's even an option to infuse a flavor.
Samsung's touch-screen refrigerators all feature Samsung's Family Hub, with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant built in. The smart fridge component can connect with, and be used to control your phone, computer, TV, smart doorbell, Nest thermostat and Samsung home appliances. It can share photos, stream music and more. The Family Hub feature lets you see inside your fridge from anywhere (via your connected device), search recipes based on what you have on hand, plan weekly meals and even send cooking instructions to your Samsung smart oven.
"This design is brilliant," wrote a Samsung customer. "Each door is small enough to open. There are no handles which makes it being against the wall so much easier. There's no ice maker on the left side of the door to hinder how much you can see on the left side. Opening it at a 90-degree angle is all you need to do everything that you need. It's completely flat which makes opening it to the wall so much easier (if you notice a lot of fridges are domed at the front which does not give you space to open door against the wall)."
Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub, $3,000 (reduced from $4,500)
Walmart Cyber Monday: Score a sweet deal on an Apple TV HD streaming box
Walmart's Cyber Monday sale starts today -- and you can get a great deal on an Apple TV HD streaming box while supplies last.
Stream the latest TV shows and movies with this Apple TV HD streaming box. It's $59 at the Walmart Deals for Days sale -- the best price for this 4.7-star-rated streamer we've ever seen. This deal goes live at 7 p.m. EST, but Walmart+ members can get early access starting at noon EST.
Apple TV HD (32 GB), $59 (reduced from $99)
Belated Black Friday fitness deal: Get the Amazon Halo View for over 50% off
Released in late 2021, the slender, Alexa-enabled Amazon Halo View measures heart rate, activity, sleep and even blood-oxygen levels. It also offers connectability to popular health apps, such as Headspace and Bettersleep, as well as connectivity to your phone. It also boasts a seven-day battery life.
Another added bonus? Each watch comes with a 12-month membership subscription with access to workout and programs. After the trial period, it auto-renews at $4 per month.
Save $300 on the Samsung Book2 Pro
In the market for a new laptop? Then you won't want to miss this deal on the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro.
The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro includes 16 GB of memory and 512 GB storage. This lightweight laptop features a powerful Intel i7 processor inside.
The Galaxy Book2 Pro houses an upgraded full HD camera with a 1080p wide-angle view that Samsung says is twice as clear as previous Galaxy Book models.
15.6" Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro (i7 processor), $1,046 (regularly $1,350)
Belated Black Friday deal: save $300 on The Peloton Bike at Amazon
Looking for a big ticket luxury fitness gift to really wow a loved one -- or even treat yourself -- this year? You couldn't be shopping at a better time, because The Peloton Bike is now on sale at Amazon for a whopping $300 off. Check out this great fitness deal below.
Clip into a Peloton Bike for a cycling workout like no other. This small-space-friendly bike features delta-compatible pedals, a resistance knob for manual control, a two-channel, rear-facing stereo speaker system with 16W of total power, 10-point multitouch touchscreen, USB micro port, 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity, 5MP front-facing camera, built-in microphone and volume buttons.
A Peloton All-Access Membership ($44 monthly) must be purchased separately to access Peloton content on your Bike. Membership offers unlimited access to Peloton's entire library of content available on your new Bike and through the Peloton App.
Original Peloton Bike, $1,145 (reduced from $1,445)
Amazon post-Black Friday deal: Get the Furbo dog camera for 30% off
Looking for the perfect holiday gift for pet owners? Check out this post-Black Friday deal on the Furbo dog camera.
This camera can help you stay connected with your pets while you're away from home. It features two-way audio and wide-angle video. The best part? You can use the Furbo app to toss your dog treats. You can even create a custom voice recording to play when the Furbo dispenses treats for your pet.
The app also sends you alerts when your furry friend is running, barking, moving around or appears to be throwing up. You can always stay up-to-date on what your pet is up to while you're gone with the Furbo. You even also get a cute video diary of your pet's day at the end of the day.
Furbo dog camera, $147 (reduced from $210)
Save $500 on a new MacBook Pro
On Amazon, you can get a deal on the 16-inch MacBook Pro with a 10-core CPU, as well as 16GB of unified memory, and 512GB of storage. All of that is more than enough for you to be able to edit 8K videos on the machine. You also get four Thunderbolt ports, an HDMI port and a SDXC card slot.
With its size and more powerful guts, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is aimed at professionals who need a seriously powerful laptop for graphics-intensive applications, such as video-rendering and design. Just keep in mind, this is a machine that comes with a professional-level price tag.
16" Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 Pro, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $2,000 (regularly $2,499)
Amazon post-Black Friday deal: Save $50 on the Fitbit Charge 5
Black Friday may be over, but you can still take advantage of this sweet Cyber Weekend deal on the Fitbit Charge 5.
The latest incarnation of the popular Charge line from Fitbit, this well-equipped activity and health tracker packs advanced technology into a slender device and features a color touchscreen. The smartphone-enabled device helps you manage stress and stay on top of heart health and sleep.
Android users can even respond to text messages.
Fitbit Charge 5, $100 (reduced from $150)
You can get the Theragun Pro for $150 off with this last-minute black Friday deal
Theragun Pro is a professional-grade device constructed for physical therapists, trainers and other professionals, but it's also great for athletes, however amateur. Like the Theragun Elite, it is equipped with an OLED screen and a customizable speed range of 1,750 to 2,400 PPMs (percussions per minute) with three presets. However, instead of 40 pounds of force, the Pro boasts 60 and is the only model with an adjustable arm, allowing for easier use.
The Theragun Pro comes with six attachments: a dampener, standard ball, wedge, thumb, cone and super soft tip. A two-year warranty (compared with just one with the less expensive models) makes it more appealing for anyone who might use the gadget daily.
Theragun Pro, $450 (reduced from $600)
Walmart Deals for Days: Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends 6V bumper car is $79 for Cyber Monday
The electric bumper car can reach up to 1 MPH, make 360 degree turns and features flashing LED Lights. The car is made with a soft rubber bumper to protect walls and furniture, and features an adjustable safety belt.
It's on sale now for $79 at Walmart.