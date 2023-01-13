9-year-old girl killed in Brownsville house fire

9-year-old girl killed in Brownsville house fireget the free app
NEW YORK -- Officials are investigating a deadly fire that broke out early Friday morning in Brooklyn.
Firefighters responded shortly before 5:30 a.m.to a three-story home on Howard Avenue in Brownsville.
Police say a 9-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead.
A firefighter was also treated for minor injuries.
FDNY update from the scene
Firefighters responded to the three-alarm fire just before 5:30 a.m. on the second and third floors of the home on Howard Avenue.
The young girl was found inside unconscious and unresponsive.
"Right now, the cause of the fire is under investigation," FDNY Deputy Chief James Carney said. "There was one victim found on the top floor in the rear, and the second victim I believe who escaped and walked away from it was found on the second floor."
"This is heartbreaking for me, because I know this family, and this is a sad situation," said neighbor and community advocate Dr. Burchell M. Marcus. "This family, as a matter of fact, this whole block is a very tight knit family. We all get along with each other, we look out for each other."
Firefighters say the home was heavily cluttered.
The victim was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
One firefighter suffered minor injuries.
Victim identified as 9-year-old girl
Investigators continue to look into the cause of the fire.