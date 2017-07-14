Trash will be collected on Labor Day for residents who normally have Monday pickup.

The health plan "for New Yorkers, by New Yorkers," wants you to look at comprehensive coverage in a new light, CBS2's Jessi Mitchell reports.

The woman's husband told CBS2 he hopes the city forces their landlord to properly maintain the building, CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reports.

Lonnie Quinn has the Tri-State Area's updated First Alert forecast on CBS2 News at 5.

Theater fans will have another location to buy discount tickets.

The famous Mermaid Parade returned to Coney Island on Saturday for its 40th anniversary.

Juneteenth celebrations took place across New York City on June 19.

Thousands came out for the 2022 New York City Pride March through Manhattan on Sunday.

Ivana Trump passed away in her New York home at age 73.

Beloved singer, songwriter and actress Olivia Newton-John died Monday morning at 73.

"We want the common plants, but we really love the uncommon plants," co-owner Christan Summers told CBS2's Elle McLogan.

"It's really traditional, old-school Bavarian," co-owner Werner Lehner told CBS2's Elle McLogan.

"Our store is pretty much like a dinosaur," co-owner Anthony Pierdipino told CBS2's Elle McLogan.

"We wouldn't be here 90 years if we didn't do the right thing by the people," owner Joe Rocco told CBS2's Elle McLogan.

"There's nothing like a very busy lunchtime. It's like a symphony orchestra," co-owner Michael Brummer told CBS2's Elle McLogan.

Germán Márquez allowed one hit over seven sparkling innings in Colorado's 1-0 victory on Sunday.

Adrián Martínez held New York hitless into the fifth inning and Oakland rolled to a 4-1 victory Sunday.

Akindele's header off a corner kick in the dying seconds sent the Boys in Blue to a brutal 2-1 road loss Sunday.

Williams recently announced her retirement and said this U.S. Open is likely her final event.

Former coach Rick Macci on her unbelievable career: "There was something different about this child."

A father-daughter duo from Brooklyn is among the 12 globe-trotting teams.

Biggie Smalls, one of the most well-known rappers, grew up steps away from where the mural was painted in Clinton Hill.

The VMAs will be hosted by LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow.

CBS2's Alice Gainer speaks with cast members and co-authors Jodi Picoult and her daughter, Samantha van Leer.

Among the winners, Video of the Year went to Swift for her version of "All Too Well."

GI Genius technology giving doctors a second set of eyes when looking for what could lead to second-most deadly cancer.

All three were hospitalized. Two have since returned home and are recovering, while one remains in the hospital.

The case is believed to be linked to a household contact.

Colleges and universities are alerting students about monkeypox and what to do it there's an outbreak on campus.

The Sullivan County samples are genetically-linked to the case of paralytic polio in Rockland County.

The Secret Service did not announce if any arrests have been made.

The unsealed affidavit states that "probable cause exists to believe that evidence, contraband, fruits of crime, or other items illegally possessed...will be found" at Mar-a-Lago.

The heavily redacted affidavit filed as part of an investigation into former President Donald Trump's handling of records was unsealed Friday.

Voters' views of economy, abortion, and Trump are also in the mix.

The Justice Department also confirmed it and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence is undertaking a classification review of materials recovered by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago.

At least five people were hurt, one seriously.

Investigators say 22-year-old Petito was killed by her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, during a cross-country trip.

Police said the suspect crashed into other cars, then sped off in a pickup truck owned by the fire department.

This year, face masks are optional in Jericho and there aren't any plastic guards around desks.

Some say the harrowing incident might have been worse because the suspect was in the store to buy rifles.

Police found three people with gunshot wounds near Anchorage Square Plaza on Hooper Avenue.

Research shows when kids lack the proper supplies, they become less likely to do well in school.

A special ruling allows third-party delivery services to enter contracts with restaurants, bars and liquor stores.

The hearings are meant to give people a chance to weigh in on the proposal to charge drivers entering Manhattan south of 60th Street between $9 and $23.

Among the winners, Video of the Year went to Swift for her version of "All Too Well."

Workers can receive up to $1,000 from the Premium Pay Program.

CareerConneCT is a network of 19 job training programs meant to help some of the state's 67,000 unemployed workers.

The waning moon and light pollution could affect visibility.

Tens of millions of dollars are heading to the Tri-State Area for rail improvements.

The rebate provides up to $250 per child for a maximum of three children.

Schools Chancellor David Banks told the city's newest educators they have an opportunity to make big impacts in the lives of students.

Some say the harrowing incident might have been worse because the suspect was in the store to buy rifles.

Former coach Rick Macci on her unbelievable career: "There was something different about this child."

Some object to controversial Nation of Islam leader's inclusion, but mural creator has not yet made a decision.

The woman's husband told CBS2 he hopes the city forces their landlord to properly maintain the building.

Police said his sister and uncle tried to help him, when all three went under water.

The Justice Department also confirmed it and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence is undertaking a classification review of materials recovered by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago.

Police believe the suspects may be tied to dozens of other crimes.

This year, face masks are optional in Jericho and there aren't any plastic guards around desks.

Schools Chancellor David Banks told the city's newest educators they have an opportunity to make big impacts in the lives of students.

Some say the harrowing incident might have been worse because the suspect was in the store to buy rifles.

Former coach Rick Macci on her unbelievable career: "There was something different about this child."

Some object to controversial Nation of Islam leader's inclusion, but mural creator has not yet made a decision.

The woman's husband told CBS2 he hopes the city forces their landlord to properly maintain the building.

A year after the remnants of the Hurricane struck our area, CBS2 is checking in with those who were hit hard.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On