The best under-$500 Christmas and Hanukkah gifts for 2023 that truly impress

While there are thoughtful gifts under $50 for co-workers and teachers, and great gift options under $100 for friends and family, there have got to be some people in your life who are worth the extra splurge. We've curated a collection of gift ideas under $500 that will truly express how much you care.

These thoughtful ideas from KitchenAid, Apple, Ganni, Barbie, Sonos and more all pretty much scream "special treat," if not "luxury." If you've been brainstorming a splurge-worthy gift idea for a partner, for a parent or anyone else on your list who deserves a serious treat, start here. We've made sure these gift ideas are worth the big price tag. All of these items have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive reviews from customers and CBS Essentials staff.

PlayStation 5 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III' or 'Spider-Man 2' bundle

Amazon and Walmart both have an under $500 bundle deal for Call of Duty fans. This bundle includes the PlayStation 5 console and the new "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III" game.

As you'd expect from a game in the Call of Duty franchise, Modern Warfare III offers non-stop action, plenty of violence and impressive graphics that are detailed and look multi-dimensional.

In this direct sequel to "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II," Captain Price and Task Force 141 continue to be challenged by war criminal Vladimire Makarov.

In addition to familiar campaign missions, "Modern Warfare III" introduces open combat missions that provide more gameplay options. There are numerous new multiplayer maps, but you have access to 16 launch maps from the original Modern Warfare II, modernized with new modes and gameplay features. There are also more than a dozen core 6v6 maps, a new Ground War map, plus a new and open World Zombies map.

Get this PS5 "Modern Warfare III" bundle at Amazon or Walmart now for $499 (reduced from $559).

Why we like this bundle:

It's a CBS Essentials bestseller.

You're getting $60 off on these most-wanted gifts.

A "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" bundle is also the same price.

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 stand mixer

This stand mixer features an impressive 10 speeds that cover everything from whipped cream to cookie batter. The Series 5 comes with a five-quart, dishwasher-safe stainless-steel bowl, a coated flat beater, a coated dough hook, a six-wire whip and a pouring shield.

Maybe best of all: Last time we counted, we found a dizzying 23 color options for this model, so if your loved one has a thing for ice blue, a classic, candy-apple red or -- get this -- "matcha green," KitchenAid has you covered.

This mixer is currently $390, reduced from $450.

Why we like this stand mixer:

An array of color options turns this gift into a statement piece for a countertop.

It's just as functional as it is fashionable.

The included stainless-steel bowl is dishwasher safe.

WalkingPad C2 mini foldable walking treadmill

Your friend or family member who works from home will love getting their steps in on this compact walking treadmill. This treadmill is the perfect size to slide under a standing desk. When it's not in use, this fitness machine can be folded to almost half its size for easy storage, so it's the best treadmill for a small space. Choose from five colors.

"If your goal is to up your daily step count without compromising your house decor, the compact WalkingPad is an excellent option," personal trainer and studio owner Lauren George says. "You can fit it under a standing desk to accrue more steps while answering emails, or hop on for a stroll while watching TV. The belt is also designed for maximum cushion and comfort."

Originally available for $600, this treadmill is on sale for $550. Apply coupon code "WPHallow" to knock off an additional $100 and pay just $450.

Why we like this treadmill:

It's foldable and easy to store.

The belt is designed for cushion and comfort.

It's a way to gift a serious piece of home gym equipment without breaking the bank.

It's available in a bunch of colors.

Apple Watch Series 9

The new Apple Watch Series 9 is at the top of many holiday wish lists, and it can be ordered right now for immediate shipment.

The Apple Watch Series 9 boasts better speeds, battery life and functionality. For example, it now supports a double-tap gesture that makes it easier to control the watch with just one hand. A new chip also improves how the watch gathers and analyzes data from the accelerometer, gyroscope and optical heart sensor.

There are two case size options -– 41mm and 45mm –- and multiple casing color options including starlight, midnight, silver and (Product)RED. You can also choose between several different case material options (all of which are waterproof). The aluminum option, for example, also now comes in pink.

All run the WatchOS 10 operating system which comes preinstalled on the watch, along with a collection of apps.

Why we like the Apple Watch Series 9:

You get 29% more accuracy using the watch's dictation feature and Siri than before.

The Series 9 watch now offers an up to an 18-hour battery life.

Enjoy an always-on Retina display that's twice as bright as the Apple Watch 8 (up to 2,000 nits).

The smaller 41mm case size retails for $399 at Apple, but Amazon has it on sale for $390.

Ooni Fyra 12 wood-pellet pizza oven

Looking for a gift for the home chef who seems to have it all? Surprise them with this outdoor wood-pellet pizza oven.

This wood-pellet pizza oven from Ooni can reach temperatures of up to 950 degrees, creating stone-baked, 12-inch pizzas in as little as 60 seconds (though it takes about 15 minutes to warm up). And at just 22 pounds, it's highly portable and storable. Sure, it may take a little practice to perfect that perfect pizza toss, but that's all part of the fun. In fact, through personal experience, we've found that this sweet little oven turns a pizza party into a social event. Everyone will want to take a turn with the pizza peel.

"Normally I am a skeptic but this won me over almost instantly," an Amazon customer says. "What an amazingly well-designed tool. I burned a couple of the first pizzas getting used to the cooking speed (I rather expected it) but by the fourth pizza perfection was at hand."

This pizza oven is currently $269, reduced from $349.

Why we like this pizza oven:

It's lightweight and portable.

It can reach high temps in only 15 minutes.

It's a great way to make wood-fired pizza at home.

Ganni Bou bag

Ganni is one of the most popular affordable luxury brands out there. The Danish fashion label's T-shirts, dresses, shoes and bags are all over every fashion-forward influencer's Instagram and TikTok feed.

If you or a loved one are into Ganni this holiday season, we cannot stop staring at this hexagonal silhouette bag made from recycled leather. It boasts a tone-on-tone metallic Ganni butterfly logo, nine hand-braided strands with a knotted detail and a metallic dice engraved with the Ganni butterfly logo.

With double compartments, internal magnet closure, a flat card pocket, and an adjustable, removable shoulder strap for crossbody wear, it's a must-have addition to your Ganni collection. And did we mention that the colors are irresistible?

Why we like this bag:

It's a standout piece from a trendy brand.

It offers a ton of storage and a removable shoulder strap option.

Choose from nine fun colors.

Comfier neck and back massager with heat

The Comfier neck and back massage chair pad essentially brings a spa-like experience to any chair in your house. Think 2D/3D finger pressure Shiatsu massage and rolling, compression, vibration and heat functions. This chair massager is designed to target your neck, shoulder, back and thighs. It can be placed on a sofa, couch, recliner, office chair or dining chair. This corded electric massager features three adjustable intensity settings.

Be sure to add the Amazon coupon to save an extra $20 on the device.

Staff writer Joan Kubicek gifted this massager to her husband. "It definitely relieves upper back tension, and those cricks I get in my neck," he told her. "Plus, you can move it from your desk chair to many, many other chairs, so the end of your work day doesn't have to mean the end of your massage."

Why we like this chair massager:

It can be used practically anywhere you can sit.

A spa gift certificate is good for only one massage. We're just saying.

You can adjust the intensity of the device.

It targets the entire body for all-over relaxation.

Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine

This slim Nespresso machine won't take up too much precious counter space.

"I love how much space this saves on my countertops," CBS Essentials editorial director Leslie Gornstein says. "It's amazingly easy to use and very easy to maintain."

The Nespresso device features a high pressure pump and great heat control.

"Nespresso is constantly putting out new and interesting coffee flavors, including iced-latte pods for warmer seasons and -- my favorite -- Hawaiian Kona, so there's always something fun to try if you're a Nespresso owner," Gornstein says.

It's currently on sale for $189, reduced from $279.

Why we like this espresso machine:

It includes a fast heating time of 25 seconds and an energy-saving automatic shut off.



The one-touch buttons feature two cup capacities and can be reprogrammed to custom volumes.



This purchase includes a welcome set with 16 Nespresso capsules containing individual aromas.



Barefoot Dreams cozy chic sun mosaic blanket

Barefoot Dreams is known for crafting some of the softest blankets on the market. This plush microfiber blanket features a reversible sun mosaic pattern.

"My Barefoot Dreams blanket is my absolute favorite thing to drape across my body when I relax," CBS Essentials senior editor Lily Rose says. "It's soft, easy to snuggle in and even looks pretty draped across the couch or my bed. My dog also loves it. Luckily, it's machine washable."

Why we like this blanket:

It's soft and warm, making it an excellent choice for the colder months.

It features a fun pattern.

The dog will love it, but...

It's machine washable.

Barbie Dreamhouse

Shopping for a kid on your list? Barbie is more popular than ever, thanks to a certain movie. Why not surprise them with a Barbie Dreamhouse? This three-story Barbie house features eight rooms, a working elevator (?!) and pool with a slide. It even includes lights and sounds for a realistic touch -- place the frying pan on the stove and press for a sizzling sound, do the same with the tea kettle for whistling, and open the oven door to see it light up. The Barbie Dreamhouse comes with 70 pieces total. Dolls are not included.

"My daughter loves this doll house," an Amazon reviewer says of the 4.8-star-rated play set. "She literally plays with it every day. It's much bigger than I expected but that makes it more worthwhile."

This toy is $190, reduced from $225.

Why we like the Barbie Dreamhouse:

Barbie is having a moment right now.

This house has a ton of must-have features, such as a working elevator and a pool with a slide.

You get a ton of bang for your buck -- it boasts 70 pieces total.

Sonos Bean Gen 2

Upgrade their TV setup this holiday season. The Sonos Beam (Gen 2) is able to generate spatial audio to make the sound seem like it's surrounding you –-without the need for a subwoofer and rear speakers. And you don't need a huge family room for it to fit right in.

In addition to using the touch controls integrated into the soundbar itself, Beam can be controlled using the Sonos app or voice commands. The soundbar also supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Apple AirPlay 2. Plus, the Beam can be used in conjunction with all other Sonos speakers located throughout your home. But if you want your TV to generate true surround sound with rich bass, you're able to add a Sonos subwoofer and rear speakers to the soundbar (which are sold separately).

Beam is suitable for smaller size TVs (65 inches or smaller) and works best in a small- to mid-sized room, such as a living room or bedroom. Built into the Beam are five Class-D digital amplifiers, three passive radiators, one center tweeter and four elliptical mid woofers. Using the Sonos mobile app, you're able to manually adjust the bass, treble and loudness, plus activate the soundbar's Speech Enhancement feature.

Why we like this soundbar:

Enjoy a wide soundstage and powerful sound from a smaller size soundbar.

Use the Sonos app to activate features like Speech Enhancement for clearer dialogue, especially when music or sound effects are also playing.

The Sonos app offers adjustable EQ for bass treble and loudness.

The soundbar easily pairs with other Sonos speakers and/or a subwoofer (sold separately).

