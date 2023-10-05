These super-classy Christmas gifts are all under $20

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A great gift doesn't have to be expensive. With inflation still on the rise, it might better suit your budget to give your family, friends, teachers and co-workers a gift that doesn't cost a lot. An affordable gift can still be thoughtful and bring your gift recipient endless delight. We've rounded up the best Christmas gifts under $20 that won't make you look cheap. From relaxation-promoting items to kitchen essentials, kid-friendly surprises and even treats for the TikTok enthusiast, our list offers something for everyone without making it seem like you just grabbed the nearest item and wrapped it.

All of the gift ideas in our roundup have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive reviews. No matter if you're looking for a great stocking stuffer, a White Elephant Christmas gift idea for the office or something special for the eighth night of Hanukkah, you can't go wrong with these gifts for $20 and under. And if you're willing to spend a little extra, we've also found the best Christmas gifts under $50 and the best Christmas gifts under $100.

The best Christmas gifts under $20 that won't make you look cheap

We've rounded up some thoughtful gift ideas your friends, family and co-workers won't want to regift (or throw away). These $20 and under gift ideas are sure to make your gift recipients (and your wallet) smile.

Cosrx via Amazon

This snail serum from K-beauty brand Cosrx has taken TikTok by storm. The viral Cosrx skincare must-have is formulated with 96.3% snail secretion filtrate, which can help repair and rejuvenate the skin from dryness and aging. Its ingredients may also improve skin vitality by reducing dullness and soothing dehydrated skin.

"I bought this after everyone on my TikTok feed became obsessed with it," CBS Essentials senior editor Lily Rose says. "It really works to help brighten the skin and reduce any signs of dehydration. When I apply it after moisturizer my skin looks so dewy. My sister is now begging me for her own bottle."

Why we like this snail essence:

Your TikTok-loving teen, sibling or BFF will think you're in the know with this TikTok-approved skincare essentials. It's an easy way to achieve glowing skin for less than $20 and it looks really great on your bathroom counter.

Progressive International Store via Amazon

Your gift recipient may not think that they need a mandoline in their kitchen tool lineup, but they do. If they're a person that likes to create Instagram-worthy snacks and meals, then they will love this mandoline that can perfectly slice up a garnish and create identically sized rounds of whatever fruit or vegetable they throw at it. The sliding button can adjust between three thicknesses. It's even dishwasher safe and comes with a finger guard to protect your hands from the sharp blade.

"It works way better than I imagined," an Amazon customer says. "It sliced the potatoes so thinly that I could see thru them. Try this with a knife. You could never cut as uniformly and quickly as this tool cuts. I will try making potato chips for my 2nd dish. So glad I found this wonderful tool. Should've had it years ago."

Why we like this mandoline:

It's a thoughtful and unexpected kitchen gift that can help upgrade the look of all your recipient's snacks and meals.

Amazon

If you know someone who relishes the excitement of solving a gripping mystery, "Murdle" is a must-read. This book presents a collection of bite-sized mystery puzzles that will immerse you in a world of clues, witness interviews and deductive reasoning as you work to complete the grid and solve the crime. What makes it even more enticing is the buried secret underlying each murder, with a message waiting to be deciphered once you've cracked them all!

It's on sale at Amazon now for just $12 (regularly $16). Once you solve "Murdle: Volume 1," be sure to check out "Murdle: Volume 2".

Why we like 'Murdle':

It's a fun puzzle book filled with stories that will keep you entertained for hours.

Ghirardelli

Your chocolate-loving friend or family member will love this box of 18 assorted chocolates from California-based brand, the Ghirardelli Chocolate Company. The box features a photo of San Francisco's Golden Gate bridge and includes a variety of the company's bestselling chocolate flavors.

We we love this chocolate gift box:

It's a sweet way to wish someone a happy holiday without worrying about whether or not it will fit or if your recipient already owns it. Plus, you can never have too much chocolate.

Grillaholics Store via Amazon

Forget regular burgers, they're boring. Surprise your friends and family with this stuffed burger press. This grilling gadget makes it easy to stuff your patties with your favorite ingredients such as olives, bacon, cheese, peppers and onions. It's made with BPA-free plastic and the parts are machine washable.

"This product is extremely easy to use as it should be," an Amazon customer says. "I started off by going straight to the stuffed burgers and I must say I was highly impressed on how easy it was."

Why we like this stuffed burger press:

It's a unique kitchen gadget that's perfect for grill masters and kitchen novices alike.

Ototo via Amazon

He doesn't want to suck your blood, he wants to crush your garlic! Meet Gracula, he's an adorable little kitchen tool. You can use this food-grade plastic device to mince, crush and peel your garlic. You can also use Gracula to mince ginger, crush nuts, herbs and more.

"This is my absolute favorite kitchen gadget," an Amazon reviewer says. "We use a lot of garlic and I've tried garlic presses, rockers, etc. With no luck. The Gracula minces garlic so quickly and perfectly every time. Some complain that the garlic is hard to get out- Just give each side a hefty whack on the cutting board and all but the tiniest bits fall out."

This gift regularly retails for $23, but it's on sale at Amazon for 20% off.

Why we like this garlic crusher:

It's an adorable addition to any kitchen that works as great as it looks.

Lulu Candles via Amazon

These vegan soy wax candles are priced at just $20. They are nontoxic and paraben-free. They feature 100% cotton wicks and come in a wide variety of scents. A 9-ounce candle has a 70-hour burn time, and it's available in both white and black jars.

The jasmine, oud and sandalwood scent seems to be a favorite of Amazon reviewers. "I can clearly smell the sandalwood and the oud is adding enough depth to keep the jasmine from being too sweet and heady," an Amazon customer says. "It's very well balanced. It's burning cleanly and evenly. Definitely recommend!"

Why we like this candle:

Its simple black and white jars can match a range of home aesthetics. It comes in a wide variety of scents, and reviewers claim that the candle offers a wide throw. It even boasts a 70-hour burn time.

Ugg via Amazon

Uggs offers more than just boots; the brand also offers incredibly soft socks available in a range of colors. These comfy chenille socks are machine washable and run up to a women's size 11.

"Extremely soft and cozy and warm," an Amazon customer says. "They are a great gift idea. High quality and great for lounging or after winter sports."

Why we like these Ugg socks:

Anything Ugg is usually an expensive purchase, but these socks are just $20. If your gift recipient already owns Ugg boots, these socks will help build their Ugg wardrobe. They come in a range of cute colors and will look adorable peeking out of some Ugg minis.

30 Watt Store via Amazon

Give the perfect gift to help someone relax in the bath - a silicone wine glass holder. It's crafted to securely grip glossy surfaces such as glass, mirrors, marble, metal, shiny tiles and laminate, thanks to its patented grip technology. It includes a smart drainage system to prevent water from accumulating in the holder.

Choose from four colors.

"This is the best shower holder out there," an Amazon customer says. "I use it quite often and holds a steam less glass too."

Why we like this silicone wine glass holder:

It's a cute addition to a relaxing evening bath. Its drainage system prevents water from accumulating in the holder.

L.O.L. Surprise! Mini family playset collection: $11

L.OL. Surprise! Store via Amazon

Amazon has great gifts for kids for under $20, including the 2022 toy sensation L.O.L. Surprise! dolls. This L.O.L. Surprise! Mini family playset collection includes O.M.G. characters, their Lil Sis doll, and a family pet all in miniature size. Each ball can even become a multi-room playset that reflects the personality and style of the mini dolls.

With 12 family playset options available, the excitement lies in the surprise of discovering which one you've got when you open it up.

"This little family set is just so cute," an Amazon customer says. "Coming with a mini, little and pet. More bang for your buck with this L.O.L. Surprise! ball."

Why we like this playset:

Each L.O.L. Surprise! Mini family collection is a surprise inside. You get two dolls and a tiny pet, plus the ball can become a multi-room playset.

