NEW YORK -- There is a warning about fake eclipse eyeglasses hitting the market.

The American Astronomical Society says phony ones have straight edges and sunglass-like lenses. The real ones should have reflective lenses with curved left and right edges.

You can check the list of safe manufacturers and resellers here.