EyeBuyDirect early Labor Day deal: Buy one pair of glasses, get one 65% off

EyeBuyDirect

Right now, when you shop for prescription eyewear at BuyEyeDirect, you can buy one pair of eyeglasses at their already low price, plus save a whopping 65% off the second pair when you use promo code HOT65 at checkout. It's that easy to save up to hundreds of dollars when you buy two pairs of prescription eyeglasses at once during EyeBuyDirect's pre-Labor Day sale. And yes, you can mix and match eyeglasses and sunglasses to meet your needs.

Right now at EyeBuyDirect, dozens of popular frames are also on sale for up to 50% off. You can even find frames, with single vision prescription lenses, starting at under $20 per pair. Plus, if you're in a hurry to replace your existing glasses, EyeBuyDirect offers a nice selection of frames that it can craft custom prescription lenses for and then provide two-day delivery.

Get a deal on EyeBuyDirect prescription glasses

Whether you need eyeglasses with an updated prescription, or just want to stay trendy, check out the affordable prescription eyeglasses and sunglass options available right now from EyeBuyDirect.

Beyond the vast selection of BuyEyeDirect's original frame designs, you'll find designer frames from companies like Ray-Ban, Oakley, Coach, Vogue, Ralph Lauren, Arnette and many others offered at a discount. Another compelling reason to shop for prescription eyeglasses from EyeBuyDirect is their 14-day, no-questions-asked return policy.

Right now, there's no better time to upgrade your prescription eyeglasses and sunglasses at the same time, since you can get 65% off the second pair when you use promo code HOT65 at checkout. This includes eyewear for men, women and children alike.

As you'd expect, you can upgrade your prescription lenses with polarized and blue light filters, an anti-reflective coating, or a tint. Fully customized single vision, bi-focals, reading and progressive lenses are available. And you can choose Transition lenses that darken when exposed to sunlight, so you don't need separate eyeglasses and sunglasses.

