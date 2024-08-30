Our favorite Labor Day TV deals at Best Buy

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

LG

The 2024-2025 NFL football season is about to kick off, so if you're a sports fan, now's the perfect time to upgrade your TV with a larger and smarter model. Right now, Best Buy is offering some serious savings on some of the latest 4K smart TVs at its Labor Day sale.

Whether you want a TV for watching sports, a TV for playing games or a TV for streaming movies, Best Buy has slashed prices on models to fit every budget. And don't forget those must-have accessories. Pair your new TV with a soundbar or surround sound system to complete your home entertainment setup and you'll be ready to watch your favorite NFL team all season long.

Tap the button below to see all the Labor Day TV deals at Best Buy, or read on for our top sale picks.

LG C4 OLED Evo 4K smart TV: Save up to $1,000

Best Buy

LG's newest OLED TVs in the C4 Series deliver a fantastic viewing experience with more than 8 million self-illuminating pixels for vivid colors and great contrast.

LG didn't skimp on processing power either. The a9 Gen 7 AI processor uses deep learning to upscale lower-resolution content to nearly 4K in real-time. Sports fans will love the multi-view feature used for watching two events at once.

With razor-sharp 4K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, this TV can be counted on for a smooth picture and motion clarity. Plus, its built-in 2.2-channel speaker system immerses you in Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio.

TCL 55" Q6 QLED 4K smart TV: $320 (save $130)



Best Buy

If you want a 55-inch QLED TV for less than $400, that delivers crisp visuals and smooth performance, this TCL model with Google TV checks all the boxes. And it does this for a super low price.

You'll be impressed by this budget-friendly TV's detailed picture, along with its Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support. It's a good option for watching sports and gaming. You get AMD FreeSync support and a super-fast 120Hz refresh rate that can eliminate blur and tearing.

This TV doesn't skimp on smart features and audio, either. Google TV OS offers easy access to streaming apps and content, while DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Atmos sound take you right into the center of whatever you're watching.

Samsung 2022 85" Frame TV: $2,400 (save $1,400)

Samsung

One of the most interesting smart TVs on the market right now is Samsung's Frame. It's less than an inch thick and designed to be hung on a wall. And when you add one of Samsung's frame-like bezels around the TV (sold separately), the Frame takes on the appearance of a framed work of art. The optional picture frame-like bezels come in a variety of styles and colors to match any room.

When you're not watching programming on the Frame, the television has an Art mode that automatically activates. The screen then displays famous works of art that you preselect. This smart TV has a matte finish, so there's practically zero glare. It also displays content in high resolution, so the digital artwork when in Art mode looks like real paintings. So this TV does not look like a generic flat-screen model. It becomes part of your home's decor.

The Frame is powered by Samsung's own proprietary operating system, called Tizen. When the TV is connected to your home's Internet via Wi-Fi or an Ethernet cable, it provides easy access to all of your favorite streaming networks and channels. And with its abundance of available ports, connecting a cable box, soundbar (or surround sound system), video game console, or other equipment is very easy. While the 2024 version of the Frame has a few extra features, the discounted price of this 2022 model (see our full review) makes it a really great value.

Hisense 75" Class U6 Series mini-LED QLED TV: $748 (save $452)

Best Buy

It's rare to see a massive, 75-inch smart TV with 4K resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate on sale for anything less than $1,000. But right now, if you head over to Best Buy, you can snag this popular Hisense QLED mini-LED TV on sale for just $748 -- that's $452 off.

The TV offers full-array local dimming, plus a Motion Rate 240 feature that helps to ensure all high-action content -- including when watching sports -- looks smooth and stutter-free. Meanwhile, the AI chipset uses deep learning and other innovative technologies, like dynamic tone mapping and AI detail enhancement, to continuously improve your viewing experience.

The TV runs using the Google TV OS, so you get easy access to all of the popular streaming services. This smart TV can serve as a low-cost centerpiece for a home theater system. And thanks to its size, it provides an immersive viewing experience when watching any type of programming, including sports.

Toshiba 55" Class C350 Series: $240 (save $80)

Best Buy

A 55-inch TV is a good size for a small living room, bedroom, man-cave or she-shed. This Toshiba C350 Series TV is normally priced at $320, but you can get it right now from Best Buy for just $240.

This is a no-frills smart TV that runs using the Amazon Fire TV operating system. This gives you an intuitive interface when it comes to finding and watching your favorite shows, movies and sports.

The TV offers a 60Hz refresh rate but also offers Toshiba's Motion Rate 120 feature that works in real-time to make action-oriented contact appear extra-smooth. This feature works in conjunction with the TV's Dolby Vision and HDR10 support, so for less than $300, you get a TV that offers impressive picture quality and good overall performance.

LG 2024 65" Class B4 Series OLED TV: $1,500 (save $1,000)

Best Buy

Our TV tech experts typically recommend a 65-inch TV as being good for an average-sized living room or bedroom. This particular model from LG offers a stunning OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. You also get plenty of ports for connecting other gear to the TV, such as a game console and soundbar.

The TV supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG. Plus, it runs using LG's proprietary a8 AI processor (which continuously works to fine-tune the picture and sound quality of whatever you're watching). The TV's specs make it ideal for watching sports and other high-action content.

This is a 2024 edition of the B4 Series TV. It's normally priced at $2,500, but for a limited time, Best Buy has slashed its price by $1,000, so you can bring it home for just $1,500. This is a really great deal for a higher-end smart TV with an OLED display.

Insignia 2023 70" Class F30 Series LED 4K smart TV: $400 (save $100)

Best Buy

It's easy to spend thousands of dollars on a TV that's at least 70 inches, but if you don't need all of the latest tech integrated into your TV, you can get the big-screen TV viewing experience for less than $500.

Right now, Best Buy is offering this Insignia 70-inch Class F30 LED TV for just $400, which is $100 off its regular price. While this is not exactly a cutting-edge TV with its LED display and 60Hz refresh rate, it does support HDR10 and runs using the Amazon Fire TV operating system. This means you get easy access to all of the streaming video services you subscribe to.

The TV comes with a voice-controlled remote that supports Amazon's Alexa digital assistant. It's also equipped with a nice collection of ports and is easily wall-mounted using any standard VESA 300 x 300 TV mount. Out of more than 1,200 customer reviews on Best Buy, this TV has earned a 4.7-star (out of five) rating.

If you're shopping for any type of TV, we recommend checking out our coverage of the best TVs for 2024, best 65-inch TVs of 2024, the best 75-inch (and larger) TVs of 2024, and the best TVs for video gamers. We've also compiled a curated collection of the best home projectors for 2024 and the best TV soundbars for 2024. Remember, all of our latest tech coverage, which is continuously updated, is here to help you.