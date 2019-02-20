Zion Williamson out of Duke-UNC game for knee injury after blowing out his shoe

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 20: Zion Williamson #1 of the Duke Blue Devils reacts after falling as his shoe breaks against Luke Maye #32 of the North Carolina Tar Heels during their game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 20, 2019 in Durham, North Carolina. SL / Getty Images

Duke star Zion Williamson was taken out of the much-hyped UNC-Duke matchup after injuring his knee when his shoe blew out in the first minute of play. Williamson was driving the ball 33 seconds in when his left foot came out his shoe, causing him to fall to the floor clutching his right knee.

Duke tweeted shortly after that Williamson would not be returning.

UPDATE: Zion Williamson will not return. Knee. — Duke Basketball (@DukeMBB) February 21, 2019

Williamson, widely expected to be the top NBA draft pick, left clutching his knee.

The top-ranked Duke trailed UNC, seeded eighth, by 10 at the end of the first half.

The tickets for the game went for as much as $3,000, according to CBS Sports. Former President Obama attended, sitting courtside, and was greeted by cheers.