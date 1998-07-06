Zapata To Invest In Web Sites

Zapata Corp., a Houston-based company founded by former President George Bush, said Monday it will divide its operations into food and Web companies.

The company also said it has plans to acquire or invest in almost two dozen Web sites and companies. No financial terms were disclosed. Zapata shares more than doubled, zooming 11 5/8, or 118 percent, to 21 1/2.

The move comes two months after Zapata placed newspaper advertisements offering to buy Web sites. The company said that 21 sites and businesses are to be integrated into ZAP.com (www.zap.com), which is being launched Monday as a new Internet portal.

In a statement, the company said it estimates the proposed transactions would make ZAP.com among the 10 largest Internet sites in the world based on the number of users. However, Web traffic research company Media Metrix disputed that, saying its analysis of 15 of the proposed Zap Web sites showed 900,000 people visited them during May.

Sites Zapata said it has letters of intent to acquire include:



Starting Point (www.stpt.com), a search engine.



ChatPlanet (www.chatplanet.com), a chat network including several thousand affiliates.



Daily Stocks (www.dailystocks.com), an investment research site



Virtual Technology (www.virtual-world.com), an online retailer of computer hardware and software.

said Avram Glazer, president and CEO of Zapata.

He called the concept "portal plus," in that while most Net resource aggregators point users to other sites, ZAP will own most of its sites and content and direct visitors within its own network. "ZAP will be both the beginning and end destination for Internet users," he said.

Zapata said its board decided to split the company to form two publicly traded operations - Zapata Corp. (marine protein, food packaging and other operations) and ZAP Corp. (Internet operations).

Transactions under consideration include an initial public offering, and a spin-off. In addition, Zapata's board approved the repurchase of up to five million shares of outstanding common stock.

In May, Zapata offered about $1.5 billion for California-based Excite Inc., an Internet search firm. But Excite rejected the offer because of a "complete lack of synergy between the two companies' businesses."

Zapata produces sausage casings, straws and fish oil. The company already owns two small online magazines.

