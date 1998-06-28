Young Ones Come Up Big In Angels Win

The draft class of 1995 came up big for the Anaheim Angels on Sunday.

Jarrod Washburn improved to 4-0 and fellow rookie Justin Baughman had his first four-hit game as the Angels beat San Diego 11-3 to avoid a three-game sweep in a matchup of West Division leaders.

Washburn was Anaheim's second-round pick in the '95 draft and Baughman a fifth-rounder. At this time last year, Baughman was playing at Class A Lake Elsinore, and Washburn at Class AA Midland. They both started this season at Class AAA Vancouver.

Their lockers are next to each other at Anaheim Stadium, so they at least have somebody to talk to in case the veterans ignore them.

"We're having a great time, and both of us are contributing," Washburn said. "You couldn't ask for anything better."

With all the attention the Angels have gotten the last three weeks in overtaking Texas for the AL West lead, manager Terry Collins felt they came into this series flat. They lost Friday's opener 6-3 and didn't get a hit off Sterling Hitchcock until the eighth inning in Saturday's 5-1 loss.

"We needed somebody to step up today and get some energy back, and that's what Jarrod did," Collins said. "He kept us in the ballgame. And all of a sudden our guys thought, 'Hey, we've got to score the guy some runs.' "

Washburn, a left-hander making his sixth big league start, allowed two runs and eight hits in seven innings, walked none and struck out hree. He was recalled on June 2 after Jack McDowell went on the disabled list.

"I just wanted to go out there, put up the zeros right away and hopefully we could get a couple of runs and get ahead," said Washburn, who has pitched into the seventh inning in five of his six starts. "I thought we were more alive today. I don't know if I gave a spark, or what. I didn't do anything different."



Cecil Fielder hit a two-run homer in the seventh and Garret Anderson added a three-run shot in the eighth as the Angels piled it on to win their 21st game in June, setting a club record for victories in a month.

The Padres' three-game winning streak ended with their most-lopsided loss of the season, but they still share the NL's best record with Atlanta, 53-29.

Baughman went 4-for-5, drove in two runs and scored once. The second baseman also made a nice play on Tony Gwynn's grounder to end the two-run Padres seventh with a runner on second. Baughman charged the ball, bobbled it in front of him toward first base but then scooped it with his glove to Fielder for the out.

"I had a good day without swinging the bat particularly well," Baughman said. "Three of the first four, I didn't get good wood on the ball at all. I just got lucky, and that's what it takes sometimes, and now I'm getting my confidence."

Fielder's homer, his 14th, came against Joey Hamilton (5-9) in the seventh and made it 5-0. Hamilton was lifted after walking Matt Walbeck with two outs, and reliever Brian Boehringer promptly allowed Baughman's RBI double.

Anderson hit his ninth homer of the season off Roberto Ramirez in the five-run eighth, when the Angels sent 10 men to the plate, including two pinch-hitters in the pitcher's spot. Former Padre Craig Shipley hit a two-run single.

San Diego's Andy Sheets hit a two-run double in the seventh and an RBI single in the ninth.

Hamilton, who won a $3.25 million arbitration in February, tied his career-high for losses set in 1995, when he was 15-9. He committed two errors in the fourth that led to two runs, and was greeted by a mixture of boos and cheers when he was pulled. He allowed six runs, four earned, and eight hits in 6 2/3 innings.



"I felt like I was in Little League," Hamilton said. "I am pressing. There's no doubt about that. I have to turn things around."

Baughman drove in Fielder in the second on a chopper that went over Hamilton's head and bounced past second baseman Sheets before shortstop Chris Gomez gloved it.

The Angels made it 3-0 in the fourth.

Walbeck and Baughman singled with one out. Hamilton fielded Gary DiSarcina's grounder but thre it wide of shortstop Gomez at second base, allowing Walbeck to score and Baughman to take third.

After Washburn's sacrifice bunt, Darin Erstad was intentionally walked to load the bases, and Hamilton booted a grounder by Shipley, allowing Baughman to score.

Notes



The Angels have been unhappy about the strike zone the whole series, and Dave Hollins was ejected Sunday for arguing with umpire Mark Wegner after being called out on a 3-2 pitch in the third.



The Angels' old record of 20 victories in a month was set in June 1967 and matched in July 1995.



Hamilton has lost eight of 10 decisions since a 3-1 start.

