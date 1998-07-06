You Talkin' To Us?

A bunch of grasshoppers stare at a photographer from a fence post in Cleburne, Texas. Due to a shortage of spring rain, fungi needed to kill off grasshopper eggs did not grow. Consequently, grasshoppers have taken over the fields in Johnson County.

