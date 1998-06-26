You Ought To Be In Pictures

Think your home movie has got what it takes to make it to the big screen? Well round up your cousin Edna and the mini-cam, because the Local Heroes International Screen Festival in Alberta, Canada agrees.

Billed as "the Sundance of the North", Local Heroes offers a category for emerging Â– up and coming filmmakers called "Local Exposure", a popular event that both inspires amateurs and reminds old pros of why they became filmmakers in the first place. Each year, the NSI (National Screening Institute) solicits short homemade movies, then chooses finalists. At the beginning of the festival, finalists are screened and the winner is chosen by audience vote.

Prizes include an afternoon screening of independent short films, popularly titled, "A Declaration of Independents", the "Drama Prize" films Â– premiere screenings of five new Canadian drama's created with the assistance of the National Screen Institute, and five industry seminars for producers, directors and film makers from around the world. Not bad for cousin Edna's movie debut.

Last year, Alberta native, Alex Chu won the Local Exposure award with his dark comedy entitled Underworld Games. In this work, Chu offers an pro-am homage to nouveau auteur Quentin Tarantino, as he tells the story of two Scrabble players arguing over the use of the word "bok-choy".

For more information on the Local Heroes International Screen Festival contact the Alberta Arts Festival Association at 1-888-878-3378.

Local Heroes International Screen Festival

Alberta, Canada

March 7 - 13, 1999

Tickets run $8-$10 per screening