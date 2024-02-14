Yemi Mobolade, first Black mayor of Colorado Springs, wants to be a leader for all people Yemi Mobolade, first Black mayor of Colorado Springs, wants to be a leader for all people 03:16

When Yemi Mobolade ran for mayor of Colorado Springs, not many gave him a chance.

"I shocked myself, too. I think we were all shocked," said Mobolade.

Yemi Mobolade CBS

The city just 50 miles south of Denver has traditionally been a conservative stronghold and Yemi is a Nigerian immigrant who is unaffiliated. But he says deep down he always knew he was the right man for the job.

Young Yemi Mobolade Yemi Mobolade

"I think we put forward something that transcends political ideology, political party, coupled with... there's a hunger for a leadership that really connects with the people," said Mobolade.

Mayor Yemi, as he likes to be called, says he found his calling in college. He came to the United States to pursue a career in computers.

"I'm like, 'OK I could make good money,' but I learned quickly during my internship that I was designed for something different, especially in the arena of leadership," said Mobolade.

Yemi Mobolade with his family Yemi Mobolade

Life led him to Colorado Springs where he wanted to spend the rest of his life. He became a United States citizen and started a family, but he says he still felt the pull to lead. So, in 2023 he ran for mayor.

"We ran a campaign that was about unifying people. I presented an Abraham Lincoln type of leadership, the ability to still find worth and value in enemies, how we speak about them, how we lead through all of that," said Mobolade.

Despite the naysayers and doubters, he won. He thinks the people of Colorado Springs were ready for something new.

CBS

"We need something different. Let's give this Black leader a chance and let's see beyond the color of his skin. We're going to see who he has, his character, the things that he brings to the table," Mobolade said.

Even though he wants to lead all people, he says the historic nature of his election isn't lost on him.

"I am proud that we made history. I am the first Black elected mayor of this great city. I'm the first immigrant mayor of this great city. I mean, that's nothing small that not only I accomplished, we accomplished it," said Mobolade.

CBS

He says he hopes he can inspire future leaders to pursue their dreams.

"I believe that you can do anything. And now to hear other young minority kids believe that is super exciting and is one of the coolest things," said Mobolade.

CBS

"Do we have more work to do as a nation to ensure that we are moving the needle in terms of equal opportunity and civil rights and continue to advance the work of our predecessors? Yes, we do. And the other part of the narrative is that we've also made a lot of progress," said Mobolade.