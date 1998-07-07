Yanks' Williams Re-Injures Knee

Bernie Williams re-injured his right knee during a minor league game Monday night, a setback that could delay his return to the New York Yankees.

"He experienced some pain in his right knee," Yankees spokesman Rick Cerrone said.

Williams left in the fifth inning of a Florida State League game between the Tampa Yankees and Clearwater Phillies. He came out of the game after fielding a ball in center field and making a throw to third.

Williams was taken out for precautionary reasons and will be re-evaluated Tuesday in Tampa. Cerrone said it wasn't a major setback in Williams' rehab assignment, "but it is a setback."

Because of the knee strain, Williams missed a trip to Denver for Tuesday's All-Star Game. The center fielder, who was picked as a reserve, had expected to rejoin the Yankees after the break.

Williams was batting .353 with 10 home runs and 44 RBIs.

