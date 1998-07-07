Yanks' Williams Re-Injures Knee

"He experienced some pain in his right knee," Yankees spokesman Rick Cerrone said.
Williams left in the fifth inning of a Florida State League game between the Tampa Yankees and Clearwater Phillies. He came out of the game after fielding a ball in center field and making a throw to third.
Williams was taken out for precautionary reasons and will be re-evaluated Tuesday in Tampa. Cerrone said it wasn't a major setback in Williams' rehab assignment, "but it is a setback."
Because of the knee strain, Williams missed a trip to Denver for Tuesday's All-Star Game. The center fielder, who was picked as a reserve, had expected to rejoin the Yankees after the break.
Williams was batting .353 with 10 home runs and 44 RBIs.
