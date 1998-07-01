Yanks Top All-Star Reserves

A day after the Yankees were shut out in voting for All-Star starters, five New York players were picked as reserves for next Tuesday's game.

Pitcher

David Wells, shortstop Derek Jeter, third baseman Scott Brosius and outfielders Bernie Williams and Paul O'Neill were selected Wednesday by AL manager Mike Hargrove and league president Gene Budig.

Cleveland also has five players on the AL roster, with pitcher Bartolo Colon, catcher Sandy Alomar Jr. and shortstop Omar Vizquel joining two teammates who will start: first baseman Jim Thome and outfielder Kenny Lofton.



The Atlanta Braves have the most All-Stars with six. Tom Glavine and Greg Maddux were selected for the pitching staff, Javy Lopez will be a backup catcher and Andres Galarraga will be a backup first baseman. Walt Weiss was elected to start at shortstop and Chipper Jones was voted the starter at third.



San Diego will have five players on the team, including pitchers Andy Ashby, Kevin Brown and Trevor Hoffman. Greg Vaughn was selected as a backup outfielder and Tony Gwynn was voted to start.



Sammy Sosa, tied for second in the majors in homers at 33, was picked as a reserve by NL manager Jim Leyland and league president Len Coleman.



Infielder Edgar Renteria is the only representative of the World Series champion Florida Marlins, who shed nearly all their stars during a payroll purge. Four of those former Marlins were pickd for the team: Moises Alou (Astros), Brown, Nen (Giants) and Gary Sheffield (Dodgers).



Rick Reed of the Mets, a replacement player three years ago, also was chosen for the NL pitching staff, which includes Philadelphia's Curt Schilling, Cincinnati's Jeff Shaw and Montreal's Ugueth Urbina.



Pedro Martinez and Tom Gordon of the Red Sox were selected for the AL staff, which also includes former Boston pitchers Roger Clemens (now with Toronto) and Aaron Sele (now with Texas). Other AL pitchers are Rolando Arrojo of Tampa Bay, Troy Percival of Anaheim, Brad Radke of Minnesota and John Wetteland of Texas.



Oakland outfielder Ben Grieve was the only rookie selected for the game at Coors Field in Denver. The hometown Rockies, who have outfielder Larry Walker in the starting lineup, added a pair of reserves in third baseman Vinny Castilla and outfielder Dante Bichette.



Backup AL infielders include Ray Durham (White Sox), Damion Easley (Tigers), Dean Palmer (Royals) and Mo Vaughn (Red Sox). Anaheim's Darin Erstad will be a reserve outfielder.



Pittsburgh's Jason Kendall will be a backup catcher in the NL, and the reserve infielders include Milwaukee's Fernando Vina. Arizona's Devon White will be a backup outfielder.

