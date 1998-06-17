Yanks' Stanton Suspended 5 Games

Mike Stanton swore that the pitch was not intentional, but that excuse was not good enough for American League president Gene Budig.

Continuing his crackdown on beanball incidents, Budig on Wednesday suspended the New York Yankees reliever for five games for throwing at and hitting Eric Davis of the Baltimore Orioles during a game Monday night at Camden Yards.

"I was appalled by the dangerous act by Mike Stanton, especially in view of the recent and high profile brawl involving the Yankees and the Orioles at Yankee Stadium on May 19," Budig said.

Stanton allowed a home run to Rafael Palmeiro in the seventh inning of Monday's 7-4 victory by Baltimore. On the very next pitch, Stanton hit Davis in the back and was immediately ejected by home-plate umpire John Hirschbeck.

Yankees manager Joe Torre came out to argue the ejection, but no players left the dugout as compared to the May 19 game between the teams when Orioles reliever Armando Benitez drilled Tino Martinez in the back immediately after Bernie Williams homered, triggering one the worst brawls in recent history.

"I don't fault the umpire, but no way was I throwing at him," said Stanton after the game. "I called (Davis) in their clubhouse. He said he was OK. I apologized. The pitch got away from me. After all my years in both leagues, people know I am not a headhunter."

Despite his plea of innocence, Budig still came down hard on Stanton and ruled that the suspension would begin next Tuesday. Players have seven days to appeal league disciplines and should Stanton decide not to appeal, the suspension would begin earlier.

Stanton, who also was fined an undisclosed amount, said Tuesday that he planned to appeal any discipline.

"It is my hope that this action will bring closure to a highly unfortunate chapter in the history of the two storied franchises," said Budig, who added that Stanton did not try to provoke the situation after hitting Davis.