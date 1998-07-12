Yankees Streak To 10th Straight

Improving

baseball's best record to 65-20, the Yankees won their AL-best 10th straight game Sunday by scoring seven ninth-inning runs in a 9-2 victory.

New York's 14th win in 15 games gave it a four-game sweep of the expansion Devil Rays, who have dropped a season-high 10 straight.

The Yankees have their longest winning streak since May 1994 and kept pace with the 1902 Pittsburgh Pirates for baseball's best start this century.

Against the Devil Rays, they won 2-0 twice and broke open two other close games in the late innings.

"I think you can judge them in this series by how they played when the games were on the line," Tampa Bay manager Larry Rothschild said. "They were a little different team ... That shows you what they can do."

New York loaded the bases with no outs in the ninth against Roberto Hernandez (0-4) without getting the ball past the mound, then took a 3-2 lead when the Devil Rays closer hit Chuck Knoblauch with a pitch.

Derek Jeter followed with a two-run single and Tino Martinez doubled off Scott Aldred to drive in three more runs and break the game open. Jorge Posada capped the rally with a single that scored Martinez, who had four RBIs.

David Wells pitched five innings for the Yankees before aggravating a bruised right toe running from the mound to cover first base for the first out of the fifth inning.

Mike Stanton (4-0) pitched the final 1 1-3 innings for the victory. It was his first appearance since ending a five-game suspension for hitting Baltimore's Eric Davis with a pitch June 15.

"It was good to get back in there. It's been awhile," Stanton said. "They had to give me directions from the bullpen how to get back out there. They just said go to the bump. It took me a second, but I found it."

Wells, in his first start since the All-Star game, allowed four hits and left with a 2-1 lead after giving up a solo home run to Miguel Cairo with two outs in the fifth. He walked three and struck out four.

New York manager Joe Torre said x-rays of Wells' toe, which was bothering him before Sunday, were negative.

"I think it probably affected his control," Torre said. "What'd he walk -- three people? That's not him."

Yankees reliever Ramiro Mendoza gave up a leadoff double to Quinton McCracken in the sixth, and the Devil Rays tied it 2-2 when Fred McGriff grounded out after McCracken took third on a sacrifice.

New York took a 2-0 lead on RBI doubles by Chad Curtis in the second and Martinez in the third, but got only five hits off Devil Rays starter Tony Saunders in six innings.

Saunders, who hasn't won since April 16 and is 0-8 over his last 15 starts, retired the last eight batters he faced before giving way to Albie Lopez.

Hernandez started the ninth by walking Darryl Strawberry. He played two consecutive bunts poorly to load the bases before hitting Knoblauch in the upper back on a 1-2 pitch.

"If I could take one pitch back, it's the split-finger to Knoblauch," Hernandez said. "I just made a mistake."

Hernandez threw late to second base on Curtis' bunt that advanced pinch-runner Homer Bush. The Yankees were credited with another sacrifice when Scott Brosius bunted and Hernandez threw a one-hopper to third - failing to cut down the lead runner again.

There's not much to say about it. When you're going through situations like this, you're not getting breaks," Hernandez said. "When you're winning, like the Yankees are, they're getting all the breaks. Somehow, some way, we've got to keep fighting and get out of this."

Notes

Bernie Williams , in Tampa rehabilitating a strained right knee, took batting practice with the Yankees. He expects to play again for their Class A Florida State League team by mid-week and could return to the majors as early as the start of a homestand against Detroit July 20.

Wells had not allowed a walk in four-plus starts, but a streak of 36 consecutive innings come to an end when he walked McCracken with one out in the first inning.

Attendance is rising at Tropicana Field. Sunday's crowd of 43,373 gave the Devil Rays 40,000-plus in eight of 11 home games. They averaged 41,745 for the four-game series.