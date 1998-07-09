Yankees Streak Past Devil Rays

The All-Star break didn't slow down the New York Yankees

The

AL East leaders won their seventh straight game and built on baseball's best start in 96 years Thursday night with a 2-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Devil Rays

Andy Pettitte pitched five-hit ball over eight innings and Joe Girardi gave the Yankees more than they bargained for in a hit-and-run situation when he smacked a two-run homer in the second inning.

"That was the best hit-and-run I've ever put on in my life," New York manager Joe Torre said. "He did perfectly. He not only hit behind the runner, he hit over the fielders."

Girardi's homer off Bryan Rekar (0-1) gave Pettitte (11-5) all the offensive support he needed to win his fifth decision in a row. The left-hander struck out eight and walked one.

Mariano Rivera walked two in the ninth before recording his 23rd save.

By winning, the Yankees kept pace with the 1902 Pittsburgh Pirates for the best start through 82 games at 62-20. Tampa Bay, meanwhile, lost for a franchise-record seventh straight time and has been shut out a major league-leading 11 times.

"Right now, the're the best team on the planet. No one will argue that," Devil Rays right fielder Mike Kelly said. "We played them pretty tough. Even though we took the loss, we can go home kind of feeling good about that."

Nevertheless, the punchless Devil Rays have scored just four runs over 57 innings and have been shut out four of the last 10 games. Manager Larry Rothschild made several roster moves and tinkered with the lineup during the All-Star break, but once again Tampa Bay was undermined by a lack of timely hitting.

"We didn't score any runs, but we ran into as good a pitching performance as we've seen so I'm not going to draw any conclusions about that," Rothschild said.

"I thought we went at it very well," the manager added. "I'm not going to get discouraged one game after the break."

Rekar, making his first major league start since June 26, 1997 with Colorado, hit Scott Brosius with a pitch before giving up Girardi's two-run homer.

The Tampa Bay right-hander settled down to retire 11 batters in a row after the home run. Pettitte, however, was just as effective.

Quinton McCracken, Miguel Cairo and Bubba Trammell singled off Pettitte in the first five innings, but none of them advanced farther than second base.

McCracken singled again in the sixth, but was erased when Bobby Smith hit into an inning-ending double play. Tampa Bay wasted its best opportunity to score when Pettitte got Smith to ground out with the bases loaded in the eighth.

"I feel like I'm getting my mechanics down a little bit with my cutter and my fastball," Pettitte said. "I'm really finishing my pitches, and it's really helping me."

Rekar, who spent the first half of the season on the disabled list with a back injury, allowed three hits, walked one and struck out one in five innings. He set the Yankees down in order in the third, fourth and fifth innings, before being replaced by Jim Mecir.

Notes

Chuck Knoblauch returned to New York's lineup after missing the last three games before the All-Star break with a jammed right knee.

Despite being in the same division as the Devil Rays (301/2 games back), the Yankees were the only AL team that didn't visit Tropicana Field before the break