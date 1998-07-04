Yankees Steal Win From Orioles

When you're 39 games over .500, the risks of having your starter throw all night or stealing third in the ninth inning of a tie game are minimal.

But

if you're the New York Yankees , nothing can go wrong these days.

Chad Curtis stole third and scored on Scott Brosius' one-out single in the ninth inning Friday, leading Andy Pettitte and New York to a 3-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

In improving to 59-20, the Yankees set a record for the most wins in the first half of the season since the inception of the 162-game schedule in 1961. The 1970 Cincinnati Reds went 58-23 in their first 81 games.

Pettitte (10-5) limited the Orioles to four hits and improved to 9-1 in 13 career starts against Baltimore. The left-hander, forced to go the distance because of a depleted bullpen, walked six and struck out four in his third complete game.

"He did just what we needed," Yankees manager Joe Torre said. "When you're pitching with no room to breathe, you have to make every pitch count."

Pettitte certainly did, throwing a career-high 143 pitches. Afterward, he couldn't remember the last time he had made that many.

"Maybe in high school," he said.

Orioles starter Mike Mussina was Pettitte's equal for the first seven innings. The right-hander gave up seven hits in 7 1/3 innings, walking one and striking out nine.

"Mike pitched good," said Orioles manager Ray Miller. "He kept us in thgame."

Jesse Orosco (1-1) hit Tim Raines with the count full to start the ninth and Curtis reached on an infield single. Pinch-hitter Dale Sveum's attempted sacrifice was fielded by Orosco, who got the lead runner at third.

Curtis, who homered earlier, then stole third on an 0-1 pitch to Brosius.

"That seemed like a good time to go," Curtis said. "As high as he was lifting his leg, I figured I had a good shot."

Brosius then singled to right-center, giving the Yankees their second dramatic win in two nights and their best start in franchise history. On Thursday, they rallied from five runs down to beat the Phillies 9-8 in 11 innings.

Brosius said Curtis' gamble made his job much easier.

"Getting to third base changed the whole at-bat around," he said. "You can do a lot of different positive things with a guy at third."

The Orioles have lost eight straight road games and nine of 10 overall.

Mike Bordick's sacrifice fly and B.J. Surhoff's RBI double gave Baltimore a 2-1 lead in the third.

Joe Carter singled leading off and stopped at third on Chris Hoiles' double. Bordick followed with a fly to left that backed Ricky Ledee to the wall and one out later, Surhoff hit a ground-rule double into the right-field corner.

Curtis tied it in the fourth with his eighth homer, a two-out shot.

Derek Jeter, batting leadoff for the first time this season, opened the first with a single and went to third when Luis Sojo, starting for Chuck Knoblauch at second, singled to right. Paul O'Neill's sacrifice fly made it 1-0.

Notes

Orioles reliever Armando Benitez, who touched off an ugly brawl when he hit Tino Martinez in the back here in May, was booed when the scoreboard announced that he was warming up in the eighth inning.

Pettitte (.674) and Mussina (.673) entered the game ranked first and second, respectively, in winning percentage among active pitchers with 50 or more decisions.

Knoblauch jammed his right knee sliding into second base Thursday night against Philadelphia. He may play Saturday.

Stanton began serving his five-game suspension for hitting the Orioles' Eric Davis last month.

Yankees reserve infielder Homer Bush left the team to attend his father-in-law's funeral.

New York right-hander Ramiro Mendoza was unavailable with an inflamed right knee.