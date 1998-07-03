Yankees Rally Past Philly In 11th

Spot Philadelphia a couple of five-run leads, tie it with a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth and win in extra innings. No big deal.

Only

the New York Yankees can make an impossible situation look so simple.

"Most teams that are down a lot of runs, they give up," New York's Derek Jeter said. "We don't give up. You never know what might happen."

Tino Martinez tied it with a three-run homer with two outs in the ninth and rookie Ricky Ledee singled home the winning run in the 11th Thursday night as the Yankees rallied for a wild 9-8 victory over the Phillies.

The Yankees, who trailed 7-2 in the eighth, swept the three-game series to finish their interleague schedule a major league-best 13-3.

New York's 58-20 record is the best in club history after 78 games and the Yankees have already matched the 1970 Cincinnati Reds for the most wins in the first 81 games since the schedule was lengthened to 162 games in 1961.

"I'm happy to say that nothing this club does surprises me," Yankees manager Joe Torre said. "They don't back off. We're down big and they don't say tomorrow we'll be better."

Paul O'Neill singled to open the 11th off Jerry Spradlin (3-4) and Martinez singled O'Neill to third on a hit-and-run. Darryl Strawberry then walked before Ledee grounded his single to center through a drawn-in infield.

Mike Buddie (3-0) pitched 2 2-3 scoreless innings for the victory.

Martinez homered twice , and Jeter and O'Neill added solo homers for the Yankees. Martinez, who entered the game batting .178 in the 29 games since getting hit by Baltimore's Armando Benitez, has three homers and eight RBIs in his last two games.

"I feel that this is the way I'm capable of swinging the bat," he said. "The last couple of days I've felt really good."

Rico Brogna homered twice off Hideki Irabu, and Mark Lewis and Mike Lieberthal added solo shots for Philadelphia, which has lost five straight and closed interleague play 7-9.

The Yankees trailed 5-0 early and were down 7-2 in the eighth before scoring three and then pulling even with two outs in the ninth on Martinez's three-run shot off Mark Leiter.

Leiter, who worked out of a two-out jam in the eighth, got the first two outs in the ninth before Jeter kept the Yankees alive with a double.

O'Neill then walked before Martinez launched an upper-deck shot to right for his second homer of the game and 14th this season.

"It was a sinker and it didn't sink," Leiter said. "It sank into the upper deck."

Phillies starter Tyler Green gave up five hits and struck out seven in six innings. The right-hander was poised to win his third straight start before the Yankees rallied.

"Today we beat them, but we didn't beat them for nine innings," Phillies manager Terry Francona said. "We beat them for eight and two-thirds."

Irabu, left off the AL All-Star roster by Cleveland manager Mike Hargrove despite leading the league in ERA, was trailing 5-0 when he was pulled in the fourth inning.

Irabu, winless in his last four starts, has given up eight homers in his last 11 2-3 innings after yielding just five in his first 11 starts.

"Not good," Torre said. "Not too good. He was using the fat part of the plate. He got ahead of a lot of hitters, but he couldn't put them away. It wasn't good."

Brogna, who opened the second with his 12th homer, led off the fourth with a towering shot that landed 10 rows deep in the right-field upper deck to mke it 4-0.

Kevin Jordan followed with a single and, after Irabu gave up another walk, Lieberthal hit an RBI single. Torre came out to rescue his right-hander, who must have had flashbacks to last season when he was booed by the home crowd after poor outings.

"The last three games I haven't done well and I realize that I'm hurting the team," Irabu said through an interpreter. "I'm concerned about it."

Martinez hit his 13th homer in the fourth to bring the Yankees within 5-1, and Jeter started the sixth with his 10th, tying his season total from 1997.

Gregg Jefferies' sacrifice fly in the seventh put Philadelphia up 6-2, and Lieberthal hit his eighth homer with two outs in the eighth.

Knoblauch doubled leading off the eighth and O'Neill connected with one out off Yorkis Perez for his 11th homer. Jorge Posada's RBI single made it 7-5, but Leiter got Chad Curtis to fly out with runners at second and third.

Notes

Brogna has had three of his seven career multi-homer games this year. He flied out to the warning track in his third at-bat.

The Yankees and Phillies both went 5-10 last year in interleague play.

AL president Gene Budig upheld the five-game suspension imposed on Yankees reliever Mike Stanton for hitting Baltimore's Eric Davis in a June 15 game. Stanton, who pitched 2 1-3 innings, will begin serving the suspension Friday.