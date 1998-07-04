Yankees Edge Orioles For 60th Win

No team has played baseball this well since a former catcher named William Howard Taft was occupying the White House.

The

New York Yankees became the first team in 86 years to win 60 of its first 80 games, using Orlando Hernandez's pitching and Chad Curtis' two-run single in the sixth to beat the Baltimore Orioles 4-3 Saturday.

The Yankees joined the 1912 New York Giants, 1907 Chicago Cubs and 1902 Pittsburgh Pirates as the only teams in modern major league history to start the season 60-20.

"It's an incredible number, remarkable at this point," manager Joe Torre said after the Yankees added another victory to their season of success.

On a hazy, warm afternoon on the holiday also known as George Steinbrenner's birthday, the Yankees won their fifth straight overall and improved their home record to 32-6. They have the best record over the first half of a season since baseball went to a 162-game schedule in 1961.

With one more win Sunday prior to the All-Star break, the Yankees would be on pace to win 122 games -- six more than the modern record of 116 by the 1906 Cubs.

"Any time you have an opportunity to do something that's never been done before, it's special. But the focus absolutely will not be on that," Curtis said of the '06 Cubbies. "I'd rather have 98 wins and a World Series title than 140 wins and a playoff loss."

Hernandez (3-1), the Cuban defector who was spending his first Independence Day in this country, allowed only six hits and two walks in eight innings. He kept the Orioles off balance from the second inning on, striking out five and retiring nine of the final 10 batter he faced.

"Once he got into his rhythm, he was just great," Torre said. "That eighth inning was as well as he's pitched any inning this year."

Orioles manager Ray Miller and third base coach Stan Perlozzo were ejected in the ninth for arguing a blown call at third base. With runners on first and second and none out, third-base umpire Marty Foster called pinch-runner Jeff Reboulet out -- even though Scott Brosius dropped Mariano Rivera's throw. Two pitches later, Rivera got Rich Becker to ground into a double play for his 21st save.

"It's not fair to my club, our fans or the Yankees," Miller said. "They shouldn't be getting any gifts. They don't need a Santa Claus in a Christmas season."

Curtis, who lined out with the bases loaded to kill a first-inning rally, got another chance in the sixth after Orioles starter Doug Drabek (5-9) was knocked out by yielding a leadoff double to Tino Martinez and a single to Tim Raines. Alan Mills relieved and walked Jorge Posada to load the bases, and Curtis lined the next pitch past shortstop Mike Bordick and into left field for a 4-3 lead.

Up until that point, Mills had allowed only one of 21 inherited runners to score - the best percentage in the AL -- and had not blown any of the 12 leads handed to him.

"I wanted to get a ground ball to third base, but it didn't work out that way," Mills said.

Baltimore went ahead 3-2 in the fifth as B.J. Surhoff doubled off the wall in right, barely beating Paul O'Neill's throw to second. Eric Davis then singled sharply to left, and Surhoff was able to score when Ricky Ledee failed to field the ball cleanly.

The Orioles scored two runs in the first, loading the bases on Roberto Alomar's double and two walks before Brady Anderson hit a two-out single. The Yankees got one run back in the first on an RBI single by Martinez and another in the second on Derek Jeter's RBI single off Alomar's glove.

Notes

Yankees second baseman Chuck Knoblauch, who jammed his right knee sliding into second base Thursday night against Philadelphia, missed his second straighgame. Luis Sojo started in his place and went 0-for-3, extending his slump to 2-for-31.

Jeter, batting leadoff for the second straight game, went 2-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base.