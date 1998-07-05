Yankees Blank Orioles For 61st Win

A half-season of winning didn't stop David Cone from experimenting.

"I'm always trying something new, maybe I get bored, I don't know. That's what I do," said Cone, who tinkered with his release point in New York's 1-0 win against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

New York won its sixth straight, 10th in the last 11 games and improved to 61-20, matching the record 81-game starts by the 1902 Pittsburgh Pirates and the 1907 Chicago Cubs. The Yankees enter the All-Star break 11 games ahead of second-place Boston in the AL East.

Cone (12-2) allowed seven hits in eight innings and struck out four. He did not issue a walk for the third straight start, a span of 24 innings. Cone, who did not make the All-Star team, is 5-1 with a 2.13 ERA in his last six starts.

"He pitched as well as he possibly can," Yankees catcher Joe Girardi said.

New York scored the only run in the third when Scott Erickson (8-7) hit Chad Curtis with a pitch with the bases loaded. Erickson allowed seven hits in eight innings, walking four and striking out seven.

"The way Erickson was pitching, I knew that when I got that 1-0 lead, that would probably be it," Cone said.

The Orioles, who have lost 11 of their last 12 games, threatened in the fifth inning. Cal Ripken singled and one out later, Lenny Webster doubled to left but Mike Bordick flied to center and Cone struck out Roberto Alomar.

"He got thout when he needed it," Yankees manager Joe Torre said of Cone. "I don't think he was as comfortable as he has been in the last few starts."

Cone didn't allow a hit until Eric Davis singled with one out in the fourth. Rafael Palmeiro followed with a towering drive into the left-field corner that Ledee leaped for but couldn't hold on to.

Davis was thrown out attempting to reach third on the hit. After Palmeiro stole second, Cone struck out B.J. Surhoff to end the inning.

"Either we failed or they pitched very well," Orioles manager Ray Miller said of his team, which is 12 games under .500 and 26 1/2 games behind New York. "The scores were 3-2, 4-3, and 1-0. I don't think anyone has played the Yankees that tough all year."

Luis Sojo and Paul O'Neill singled with one out in the third. Erickson struck out Tino Martinez before walking Tim Raines on a full count to load the bases. He then hit Chad Curtis on the left hand to force in the only run.

Mariano Rivera pitched the ninth for his 22nd save.

Notes

The Orioles have not won a road game since June 12 dropping their last 10.

Erickson had not lost since May 31, a 9-5 defeat by the Texas Rangers.

Yankees center-fielder Bernie Williams, who has been on the disabled list since June 11 with a sprained right knee, will begin a rehab assignment Monday with the Tampa Yankees of the Florida State League.

Brady Anderson stole a career-high four bases for Baltimore.