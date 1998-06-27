Working At Warp Speed

You're about to visit some warp-speed workers. From CBS News, it's

How long does it take to build a house? These people did it in under five hours -- the fastest ever. We speeded it up so you could see the whole thing in a minute.

Speed isn't the only thing that's special about this work. It's all done by volunteers. Volunteers do the work without getting paid, so that poor people will have a decent place to live.

A group called Habitat for Humanity has gotten volunteers to build 60-thousand homes for the poor in 60 countries.

Just last week Habitat for Humanity built 100 homes in Houston C but only ONE was done THIS fast. And that's what's "In the News."

