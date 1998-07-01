Woods K's 13, Cubs Down D'Backs

The only one not disappointed Kerry Wood didn't make the NL All-Star team was Kerry Wood

The

rookie pitcher struck out 13 in eight innings Wednesday to lead the Chicago Cubs to a 6-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Wood (8-3), backed by fans who hung "K's" around Wrigley Field for each strikeout, improved to 6-0 in eight starts at home. He gave up a one-out single in the third, a leadoff single in the fourth and a leadoff triple in the seventh.

"I wasn't expecting to make it," Wood said of the All-Star team. "Maybe next year."

Wood, who turned 21 on June 16, now has 139 strikeouts in 93 1-3 innings. Despite tying a record with 20 strikeouts in a nine-inning game this season, Wood was not among the reserves named Wednesday by Florida manager Jim Leyland. He said he'll spend one of the off days taking part in a clinic at Wrigley Field.

"I thought he would make it for one reason and that is I thought the league would say, `We want this kid in there,"' Cubs manager Jim Riggleman said. "I applaud the league for not getting involved and telling Jim (Leyland) who he should take."

Wood's teammates were not as gracious.

"A 20-year-old who is second in the league in strikeouts and what he's done for baseball in a short amount of time, sure he should be there," Cubs second baseman Mickey Morandini said. "He's created a lot of excitement in this city and wherever we go."

"I think baseball missed a big chance to get great ratings," Chicago's Mark Grace said. "They could market it `Kerry Wood starts against the best American League hitters.' That's the one that's an oversight. That kid is too good to not go."

Sammy Sosa, who hit a record 20 home runs in June and made his second All-Star team as a reserve, began July with a pair of RBI doubles for the Cubs.

Grace also drove in two runs and Morandini had three hits and scored three runs for Chicago, which won for only the second time in its last 10 games.

Wood said he didn't throw a changeup the entire game, relying on his fastball, slider and curve.

"You could see their knees buckle," catcher Tyler Houston said of the Diamondbacks.

"He's nasty," Arizona's Yamil Benitez said. "That guy throws 98 (mph). He confused me all day. He threw backwards. I went looking for fastballs and he threw sliders. A slider for him is 88 or 90. He confused me big time."

"Kerry Wood was obviously outstanding," Arizona manager Buck Showalter said. "He's good for the game of baseball but bad for the opposition."

Two Chicago errors helped Arizona close to 6-4 in the ninth. But Rod Beck got rookie Travis Lee to ground out with the bases loaded for his 19th save.

Amaury Telemaco (2-3), claimed off waivers from the Cubs May 15, gave up four runs - three earned - and seven hits in six innings.

Henry Rodriguez hit a double that dropped between left fielder Benitez and shortstop Tony Batista in the Cubs second, advanced on a groundout and scored on Tyler Houston's sacrifice fly.

Telemaco scored on a fielding error by third baseman Manny Alexander in the third to tie it 1-1.

Sosa hit an RBI double in the Cubs third to go ahead 2-1.

With runners at first and second and one out in the Cubs fifth, Grace singled to drive in one run while another scored on Benitez's throwing error.

Karim Garcia hit a sacrifice fly in the Diamondbacks' seventh, scoring Delluci tripled.

Sosa hit his second RBI double in the seventh and scored on Grace's single to make it 6-2.

Notes:

The Diamondbacks are the first team Wood has beaten twice this year. He struck ou13 in Arizona in a 4-2 win May 11.

Wednesday's game marked the sixth time in 15 starts that Wood has struck out at least 10.

Outfielder Devon White was named the Diamondbacks All-Star representative.

Arizona's Jay Bell was given Wednesday off to nurse a stiff back.