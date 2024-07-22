Massachusetts leads the country in women's health, report says

Massachusetts earns top marks on women's health scorecard Massachusetts earns top marks on women's health scorecard 00:52

BOSTON - When it comes to women's health, Massachusetts is leading the country.

Women's health in the U.S. has been under threat in recent years, with deaths from preventable causes on the rise and new limits - or in some cases, outright bans - placed on reproductive health around the country.

A private foundation called the Commonwealth Fund has developed a state scorecard to track trends in women's health, looking at healthcare quality and prevention, coverage, access, and affordability. Massachusetts was found to have the best-performing health system for women overall, followed by Vermont, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New Hampshire, all New England states. The lowest-ranked states fan out across the Southeast and Southwest.