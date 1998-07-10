Woman Starts Minor-League Game

Ila Borders, who became the first woman to start for a minor league baseball team Thursday night, said she was nervous but had fun.

Borders, 22, made history for the Duluth-Superior Dukes, pitching five innings and giving up three runs, all earned, in an 8-3 loss to the Sioux Falls Canaries.

"I was more nervous about this game than when I pitched professionally for the first time," said Borders, who last year became the first woman to pitch in a regular-season minor league game, also against the Canaries.

On Thursday night, she allowed five hits and two walks, and struck out two, throwing 71 pitches, including 43 strikes.

Borders received a huge ovation as she left the mound in the first inning. She gave up two home runs in the fifth inning as the Canaries took a 3-2 lead.

"I'm happy with the way I pitched, but I wish I could have gotten those last two outs and been in a position to get the win." she said. But reflecting further, she added, "it was fun."

Borders has made 21 relief appearances in two seasons, first with the St. Paul Saints and then with the Dukes, both in the Northern League.

©1998 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed