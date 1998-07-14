Wohlers Ready To Rejoin Braves

Former Atlanta closer Mark Wohlers will rejoin the Braves Thursday despite a 21.59 ERA in the minor leagues.

Braves general manager John Schuerholz said Wohlers will finish out his stint at Triple-A Richmond while the Braves are playing a two-game series at New York against the Mets.

The right-hander will return to the major-league roster on Thursday when Atlanta begins a four-game series against Milwaukee at Turner Field.

"We're taking a positive approach that he'll be pitching well enough and throwing well enough that (manager) Bobby (Cox) will have enough confidence to put him in games," Schuerholz said. "We hope he can continue this growth and continue this improvement and get back to where he was before."

Wohlers had 33 saves last year and a club-record 39 in 1996, but he lost the closer job this season after struggling with a pulled muscle in his side. He was 0-1 with eight saves and a 5.63 ERA when he requested an assignment to the minor leagues to work on his mechanics.

At Richmond, the 28-year-old right-hander -- once one of baseball's most dominating pitchers -- has struggled to retire minor-leaguers. After surrendering a two-run, game-losing homer against Pawtucket on Monday night, he had allowed 16 earned runs in just 6 2/3 innings.

His nadir came last Friday, when he gave up six hits, seven earned runs and four wild pitches in one inning.

Naturally, Schuerholz isn't sure if Wohlers will regain the form he showed in saving 97 games over the past three easons, including the deciding game of the 1995 World Series against Cleveland.

"We have to look at the possibility that that won't happen and be prepared to do what we think is best and proper as we internalize about this and make our own internal evaluations," Schuerholz said Monday. "If Mark doesn't come back, what's the best thing to do for the Atlanta Braves?"

The bullpen is the main question mark surrounding the team with the best record in the NL. Kerry Ligtenberg, who was pitching in the independent Prairie League just three years ago, has taken over the closer role and is surrounded by a shaky bullpen that includes rookie John Rocker and 43-year-old Dennis Martinez.

The Braves are unquestionably pursuing trade options with the July 31 deadline less than three weeks away. Among the possibilities: Philadelphia's Mark Leiter and Kansas City's Jeff Montgomery.

If Schuerholz decides to pursue another closer, he must act quickly. After the trade deadline, "the chances of getting such a high caliber player through waivers are fairly unrealistic," he said. "The last two years, teams have been proactive about blocking players."

Leiter might start Saturday

NEW YORK -- Al Leiter, on the disabled list since June 27 with a partial tear of a tendon in his left knee, pitched batting practice on Tuesday, and might start for the Mets this Saturday against Philadelphia.

Leiter, who threw for approximately 12 minutes, will be evaluated Wednesday before a decision is made about his return date.

New York manager Bobby Valentine was pleased with Leiter's performance.

"I thought he looked great" Valentine said. "Not only did he say he felt good, but he looked good pitching. It's a double good. What's good for him is good for us."

Leiter was 9-4 before injuring his knee while covering first base in a June 26 game against the New York Yankees. His 1.86 ERA is second in the NL and his opponents batting average of .215 is fourth-best. He has three complete games and two shutouts.

The 32 year-old left-hander does not feel that he is rushing his return, although he was initially expected to be out much longer.

"I feel ready," he said. "I plan to pitch a lot more in my career, so I know I'm not doing anything to jeopardize that."

